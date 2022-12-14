combine

The former New Leaf Essentials Plant has been given new life.

The Slemon Park facility, which has been in receivership since April of 2021, has been purchased by ADDiCAN, which has its head office and manufacturing facility in Ebenezer. The business has also a manufacturing facility in Texas, as well as offices in Montreal and New York. It produces feed and feed additives for livestock such as poultry, cattle, sheep, horses and fish and has an extensive feed distribution network in Atlantic Canada.

