The former New Leaf Essentials Plant has been given new life.
The Slemon Park facility, which has been in receivership since April of 2021, has been purchased by ADDiCAN, which has its head office and manufacturing facility in Ebenezer. The business has also a manufacturing facility in Texas, as well as offices in Montreal and New York. It produces feed and feed additives for livestock such as poultry, cattle, sheep, horses and fish and has an extensive feed distribution network in Atlantic Canada.
"This will be the second manufacturing facility for ADDiCAN in Canada. This facility will expand ADDiCAN’s manufacturing and bulk handling capabilities for the North American and international markets," the company noted in a statement. "The purchase includes feed ingredients, grains, seeds cleaning and sorting, 500,000 bushels grain handling facilities plus more than 50,000 sq. ft. storage space."
New Leaf Essentials East was owned by W.A. Grain and Pulse Solutions and was one of four companies, owned by Island native Chris Chivilo and his wife Tracey. The other three companies were located in Alberta. Established in 2016, the Island operation was offering producers a market for pulse crops such as fava beans, dried peas and lentils.
ADDiCAN indicated it intends to hire approximately 45 workers at its new site to help expand the company's reach both in Canada and beyond. The statement notes the new plant is "is close to the port and capable of shipping bulk and containerized animal nutrition products to its customers worldwide."
The provincial government has approved the transfer of two parcels of land-- one 17.58 acres from the receiver and the other 2.42 acres from the province, to ADDiCAN . Finance PEI has indicated the proceeds from the sale of the property has been applied to the mortgage and it has been paid in full with no write-off.
When it was placed in receivership, the assets of the company were pegged at $4,983,313 in equipment and $2,500,00 in real property.
Document filed under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in May of 2021 by Pricewaterhouse Coopers showed New Leaf Essentials East owed $3,965,381 to PEI Century Fund (2000) Limited, $11,854,062 to ATB Financial, $4,710,128 to Farm Credit Canada and $8,000,000 to Avrio Subordinated Debit Limited Partnership.
The property up for sale included 17.58 acres, a 45,500 square foot processing facility (which also includes 8,600 square foot of office space) as well as a 6,500 square foot building that was used as a warehouse and seed treatment facility by New Leaf.
There was also a 1,968 square foot building that was used as a scale house, eight flat bottom grain bins, hopper tanks and a truck scale.
