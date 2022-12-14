On the right shoulder of Toronto Maple Leaf jerseys is “Milk”. (I’m a Montreal Canadiens fan so I do take opportunities to dis the Maple Leafs. It’s unfair I know.) As for “Milk”, it’s a sponsorship paid for by Dairy Farmers of Ontario. It’s a multi-year agreement and no doubt very expensive. The Leafs say all the right things about “the immense benefits of milk to both elite and everyday athletes.”
Unfortunately it’s in a year when dairy farmers are being criticized over a series of price increases triggered by cost of production regulations under supply management. I don’t begrudge the farmers covering higher costs for feed and fuel. However this new advertising deal is a constant reminder to the many families struggling to pay higher food costs that maybe milk is only for elite athletes.
I’ve written dozens of columns over the years defending the dairy industry from the accusations of business columnists with the major newspapers. They have an almost pathological dislike of the fact that dairy farmers work in a regulated business that gives producers the opportunity for a middle class income. Don’t forget that Canadian banks, airlines, and telecoms are all shielded from foreign competition and consumers pay higher prices because of that. They don’t face criticism like this from Andrew Coyne “…. supply management (is) perhaps the single most obvious example of privileged “gatekeepers” using the power of the state to stick it to the little guy.”
I understand the thinking behind “Milk” on Maple Leaf jerseys. Milk consumption has been falling, and the hope is this link to healthy active athletes will give young people reason to make it part of their diet. But given the staggering increase in food prices, the prediction of even higher prices next year, are millionaire hockey players the best people to make this pitch?
I think the recent “Fill up the Fridge” campaign put on by PEI dairy farmers is more in tune with the times. Customers who bought milk on December 1st triggered the same amount delivered to Island food banks through 2023.
And what happens when the Leafs lose in the first round… again. Milk to blame?
Cheap shots aside I do think the dairy industry needs to become much more transparent in how its business works. It has to start by including a wider group of people than just dairy industry veterans pulling the pricing levers at the Canadian Dairy Commission.
The CDC is a crown corporation centred in Ottawa that sets the price of milk every six months. A formula considers both the cost of production (determined by a random survey of 200 farms), and current inflation. It can also site “exceptional circumstances” which was the case when milk prices rose by a record 6 cents/litre (8.4%) last February followed by a second increase of 2 cents/litre this September. Fertilizer, labour, fuel, interest rates all have been rising steadily for all Canadian farmers. The difference for dairy, poultry, and egg farmers is that supply management lets them recover these higher costs.
There’s one other wrinkle that creates confusion. There’s a two year time lag using the cost of production formula so current changes reflect costs from 2020-21 and appear to be going down just as milk prices go up. That’s given dairy industry critics new opportunities to complain.
The bottom line is the dairy industry must be open to more scrutiny and oversight. It can’t rely just on marketing campaigns to shape what the public thinks. It’s opponents, and some sit in very comfortable chairs in newspapers and universities, aren’t going to stop.
Dairy farmers have a pretty good story to tell. In the U.S. raw milk prices are up by more than 20% from a year ago. As well, there continues to be over production which gets dumped into export markets hurting dairy farmers elsewhere, especially in developing countries. On top of that studies have shown that in some years as much as 73% of dairy farmers’ incomes in the U.S. come from government subsidies, something that doesn’t happen in Canada.
What I’ve heard from dairy farmers over the years is that on paper they appear wealthy (mostly from the value of quota), but day to day they struggle like everyone else with rising costs on top of the constant grind of work that can’t be put off. If it were the licence to print money critics complain about then why have 30% of Canadian dairy farms disappeared in the last 15 years?
I wish the Leafs and dairy farmers well. Both have work to do to silence their critics.
