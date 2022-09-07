***I had the opportunity to take part in one of the recent tours sponsored by the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield and the consensus not only from the speakers but the people I talked to is the province is looking at another strong crop. In fact, the term "monster crop" was mentioned and I don't recall hearing that phrase before in the 20 plus years I have been doing this job. If that proves to be true, and we are getting closer to harvest now so there is a fair bit of optimism, it is certainly needed given the curveball the industry was thrown last November. Unlike last year when virtually all of North America seemed to have a banner crop, the market outlook seems to better for this year. Many major growing areas have experienced weather issues and are looking at below average crops and record high temperatures in Europe have decimated yields. Hopefully there are no surprises from south of the border and table stock growers experience both strong markets and prices.
***I also had the opportunity to tag along on a seed tour of the Legacy Garden sponsored by the
Bauta Family Initiative on Canadian Seed Security. Around 40 people, including gardeners and foodies, took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about Atlantic grown seed varieties. As Stephanie Hughes, who works with the initiative in Atlantic Canada, points out "Local seed is the basis of truly local food. Planting seed that is bred, saved and distributed by local farmers helps support local farmers and maintain a secure food supply." While the seed sector is often overlooked no matter what the crop "it all starts with good seed."
*** The $45 million announced recently by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau to help the efforts of the pork industry to stop African swine fever from entering the country is welcome news for the hog industry. Those efforts have so far been successful and hopefully that will continue to be the case, thanks to increased inspections, establishing zoning arrangements with trading partners and working to develop a vaccine. The plan also includes mitigation measures should the disease enter the country despite those best efforts. That is a sensible approach. Hopefully those measures won't have to be put in place but the time to draw them up is now and not in the middle of the crisis.
***It is nice to see it is all systems go for the Royal Winter Fair, slated to open November 4 in Toronto. This marks the 100th anniversary of the first show in 1922 (there is still a few years to go until the 100th show since the fair was cancelled during the six years of World War Two and again in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.) Trevor MacDonald has a long history of involvement with the show both as an exhibitor and announcer, and understandably he is anxious to get back in the ring, as are other Island exhibitors. From day one, PEI has had a long history of success at the Royal and the hopefully that will continue for another century and beyond.
