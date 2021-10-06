***The fact farmland values have essentially held their own over the first six months of the year seems to indicate prices for farmland may be stabilizing in the province. The mid-year study compiled by Farm Credit Canada shows just a 0.4 per cent hike during the first six months and a 1.5 per cent increase in the period from July 2020 to the end of this June. That continues the trend set during 2020, when the value went up 2.3 per cent. It was a far cry from 2019, when the province led the country in the rate of farmland growth at 22.6 per cent. It is too soon to tell whether the slowdown is tied to the pandemic but the fact real estate prices continue to climb despite COVID suggests the market could be levelling out.
***The decision by the Board of Directors to cancel the Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show slated for November in Moncton hardly comes as a surprise. Pandemic case numbers are rising across the region and many exhibitors and show patrons would simply not be comfortable being in a setting with a large number of people. The organizers are now hoping to mount a show next November. That would put both the Farm Mechanization Show and the International Potato Technology Expo in the same year as things sit right now. However, with the rising cases and the fact the virus prefers colder weather, it is far from certain the expo will get a green light for next February.
***The selection of the late Dr. Bob Curtis to the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame is very deserving. A founding faculty member at the Atlantic Veterinary College, Bob played a major role in helping to establish the college's teaching hospital and was a tireless promoter of this industry. I first got to know him during his tenure as chair of the Agriculture Awareness Committee and always looked forward to our chats. He was a lifetime member of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and a winner of the Eugene Whalen Green Hat Award for his contribution to AVC. He passed away in December of 2019.
***Congratulations to Carleigh MacLeod who was recently named the first Island winner of a $1,000 memorial scholarship from Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers. MacLeod and Jillian Ferguson established "Ag in the Field" in 2018 while they were competing in GenAg, (a competition geared to high school students that encourages them to promote the agriculture industry.) They have continued their mission to tell the general public about food and farming practices on PEI. Canada's outstanding young farmers competition is an excellent program and PEI has produced a number of regional and national winners.
***A tip of the hat as well to Albert and John Ready of Covehead who were recently named winners of the Maritime Angus Commercial Breeders award by the Maritime Angus Association. The award recognizes a farm committed to sustainability and incorporates angus influenced cattle in their herd. John and Albert have farmed together for over 33 years and have a herd of 80 Angus influenced cows.
