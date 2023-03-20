***The annual farmland report compiled by long-time agricultural economist J.P. Gervais shows land continues to be a red hot commodity in Canada's smallest province. According to the national report, Island farmland prices jumped 18.7 per cent last year-- second only to Ontario at 19.4 per cent. It was the second year in a row for a double digit increase (15.2 per cent in 2021), after a relatively modest 2.3 per cent gain in the first year of the pandemic.
Kings County led the way with a 27.1 per cent increase with an average value of $6,000 an acre and a value range of between $4,000 and $8,200 an acre. Prices in Prince County jumped 20.5 per cent last year with an average value per acre of $6,300. Princes within the county ranged from $2,500 to $8,000 per acre. Queens County had the lowest increase at 13 per cent, also with an average value of $6,000 and a value range of $5,400 to $7,600.
Gervais maintains the increase is largely a function of supply and demand, noting strong yields in most crops, especially potatoes, despite the impact of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, produced a demand that drove up prices. However that opinion is not universally shared as many within the industry and the broader Island community continue to raise concerns about rising corporate and institutional ownership.
***It is good to see the PEI Federation of Agriculture is planning a debate on agricultural issues as the clock winds down for the April 3 election. In the first ten days of the campaign, the emphasis has been on health care and housing (both vital topics to be sure), but there are issues that need to be addressed within the agricultural industry.
That list includes help in recovering from the aftermath of Fiona. Producers need financial assistance not only to rebuild in the wake of the most destructive storm in the province's history, but to ensure the new structures are better able to withstand the reality of climate change. There is also the impact costs and supply chain issues are having on the bottom line and the need to work with the federal government to ensure seed potato producers can get back into markets in the U.S. ,and the rest of the country, and to ensure they receive additional compensation for their losses just for starters.
Although it is the province's number one industry, agriculture must compete to be heard during election time. The debate, slated for March 28 at the Murchison Centre, is one of the ways to make that happen in addition to discussing the issues with candidates at the door.
***The Canadian Federation of Agriculture is slated to hold one of the largest events in its history this fall in Charlottetown. The North America/European Union Farm Leaders Conference will see approximately 250 delegates from European Union member states, as well as Canada, United States and Mexico, converge on the capital September 12-14. They will be discussion on the challenges and opportunities during the business session, as well as farm tours and tourism excursions. This is a unique opportunity for Island producers to network with their counterparts from around the world.
