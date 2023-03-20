***The annual farmland report compiled by long-time agricultural economist J.P. Gervais shows land continues to be a red hot commodity in Canada's smallest province. According to the national report, Island farmland prices jumped 18.7 per cent last year-- second only to Ontario at 19.4 per cent. It was the second year in a row for a double digit increase (15.2 per cent in 2021), after a relatively modest 2.3 per cent gain in the first year of the pandemic.

Kings County led the way with a 27.1 per cent increase with an average value of $6,000 an acre and a value range of between $4,000 and $8,200 an acre. Prices in Prince County jumped 20.5 per cent last year with an average value per acre of $6,300. Princes within the county ranged from $2,500 to $8,000 per acre. Queens County had the lowest increase at 13 per cent, also with an average value of $6,000 and a value range of $5,400 to $7,600.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.