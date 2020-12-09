***The recommendation by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to extend the moratorium on high capacity wells to non-agricultural uses caught most people by surprise. There is certainly no question the moratorium has been unfair to this point since it only applies to wells being used for agricultural purposes. Putting the same restrictions in place for uses such as golf courses and car washes would level the playing field. However, it wouldn't do anything to address the fact climate change is resulting in hotter and drier summers. Unfortunately the issue has been painted in absolute terms with the continued moratorium on one side and wide-open access to water by the agricultural community on the other. This is both simplistic and wrong. Agriculture, or any other industry for that matter, should never be granted unfettered access to a resource that belongs to all Islanders. Irrigation is not a magic bullet that would solve all the problem of the industry but it should be abundantly clear to everyone at this point the status quo is not working and keeping your fingers crossed for rain is not a solution that is going to fix the problem.
***What is not a surprise is the decision by Rebecca Irving and Red Fox Acres Limited for ask for a judicial review of the divestiture order by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson. He took that action following a review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission of a series of paper transactions that left Irving and her company owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. While the report has yet to be made public, Thompson said it provides "reasonable and probably grounds" to conclude two individuals and Red Fox Acres were over the limits allowed in the Lands Protection Act. This matter was always destined to end up before the courts and it will likely be sometime before a final verdict is handed down.
***I recently had the opportunity to attend the inaugural Organic Summit--the first in-person meeting I was at since the first COVID-19 case was detected in March. The Certified Organic Producers Cooperative has taken on an ambitious agenda over the next year and beyond. They are forming working groups to explore the idea of a central hub for the storage and distribution of organic products, an organic grain terminal and the creation of an organic land network that would match landowners wanting to see their property in organic production with growers looking for additional acreage. The coalition also produced a policy paper on the water moratorium issue calling more research and the development of a regulatory framework. They suggest the moratorium remain in place until that research is completed.
***Finally, since this is the final issue in what has been one of the challenging years in the history of the world, I would like to wish all readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. While 2021 is likely be more the same on the COVID-19 front at least until a vaccine is in wide use, hopefully it will also be a year of good growing conditions and prices.
