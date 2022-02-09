There was a ray of optimism an end may be in sight for the ban on Island potatoes going south of the border after Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie- Claude Bibeau and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay visited Washington recently for face-to-face talks with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
According to a readout provided by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the ministers indicate Secretary Vilsack "provided clear direction to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to proceed expeditiously with the risk analysis of exporting PEI table stock potatoes to Puerto Rico and the continental U.S. " Bibeau indicated in a number of media interviews a decision on getting Island spuds back into Puerto Rico should be forthcoming within two weeks from the meeting and she was expecting a decision on reopening to continental United States a short time after that.
When Vilsack was interviewed, he indicated a decision was likely soon on Puerto Rico (it hasn't happened as of this writing) but he was non-committal on the American market.
Since the federal government continues to reject the idea of imposing reciprocal measures on potatoes from states that have quarantinable pests and now come into this country under the same rules the Americans now insist are not good enough for our potatoes, a quick end is likely nowhere in sight.
Many producers have already started the heartbreaking task of running potatoes that no longer have a market through the snow blower and spreading them on fields. A joint federal/provincial program will see producers paid up to 8.5 cents per pound for the disposal of what is estimated to be ten per cent of one of the best crops in recent memory. By contrast, producers were getting 18-20 cents per pound in markerplace when the border closed.
Movement to Puerto Rico would certainly help reduce the volume of potatoes that must be destroyed and it is a harder sell for the National Potato Council to claim a threat to the domestic industry since there is no domestic industry. There, it looks even like what it is namely an unfair trade practice to keep a major competitor out of the marketplace.
On another note, congratulations to Marc and Krista Schurman at Atlantic Grown Organic, who are this year's winners of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning. The Schurmans produce a host of vegetables year around at their greenhouse in Spring Valley. They are strong proponents of soil health and are continuously monitoring and improving the microbial activity and nutrient cycling in their soil. They grow vegetables in a soil medium of peat moss and compost from their farm. For fertility they use organic fertilizers including crab meal, potassium sulphate and poultry manure to meet the plants’ needs and the greenhouses are heated using crop residues from a local processing facility utilizing a state-of-the-art system that is unique in North America. They join a long list of worth winners since the award was first established in honour of the province's first environment minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.