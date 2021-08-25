***I have to agree with NFU District Director Doug Campbell the reaction of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to a recent Freedom of Information request simply doesn't pass the smell test. The request was for information on 17 corporations who were believed to be at or near their land holding limit. All of the corporations had the option to ask the office of Privacy Commissioner Denise Doiron to review the information for privacy concerns. Only one did but IRAC is refusing to release any information. In other words, it is giving the 16 other companies privacy protection they never asked for. In a letter to the commission, Doiron said there is no reason the information on those companies is not being released and she calls the action unprecedented. As of this writing, the commission is offering no explanation and neither the government nor the opposition parties are demanding one. Campbell's question of "who is IRAC protecting?" deserves an answer.
***There seems to be no limit to how far the Public Prosecution Service of the federal government will go in prosecuting Skye View Farms and owners Alex and Logan Docherty. After Supreme Court Judge James Gormley upheld a ruling by Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr that a search conducted by federal fisheries officers was a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the public prosecutor wasted little time in launching an appeal before the PEI Court of Appeals. Should the government lose there, the only other option would be to ask the Supreme Court of Canada to hear the case. While the Public Prosecution Service has been using taxpayer's money to fight the case, the Dochertys have had to pick up their own legal costs. Hopefully if they prevail in the end, they will have their costs ordered paid by the taxpayer as well. The preferred option would be for the government prosecutors to admit defeat now and stop but it doesn't look like that will happen.
***Kudos to Denis Gallant for preserving a piece of Island agricultural history. The long-time antique tractor enthusiast has restored a 1918 Ford tractor that had been owned by one family until he hauled it out of the mud almost 30 years ago. The 20 horsepower machine was originally designed to operate largely on kerosene since that was cheaper in post World War One Canada. It also has steel wheels since rubber was scarce after the 1914-1918 global conflict. Gallant is vowing he would never sell the machine out of the community and that action is certainly commendable. However, the tractor needs to be placed in an environment where it can be properly displayed and protected. You often hear that North Americans don't have the same appreciation for history as Europeans. We measure antiques in hundreds of years while in Europe something from 1918 is practically brand new since they have buildings standing from the 14th century. Here's the rub -- if you don't protect something 100 years old, it never gets any older.
