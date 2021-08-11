Despite the worst pandemic in over a century, the latest statistics from the provincial government show the Island agriculture industry is more than holding its own.
Farm cash receipts reached a record high last year of $606.3 million, an increase of 9.3 per cent over the year before. Despite fears early in the pandemic that processing markets would be down significantly, the potato industry showed a 7.6 per cent increase in receipts at $402.5 million. That was despite prolonged dry periods during the summer which resulted in decreased yields for a number of producers. Growing conditions this year have been almost picture-perfect and there are high expectations for a good crop. However, as every grower is all too aware, it is a long time until harvest yet and a lot can happen.
Livestock receipts were down as hog and beef prices both dropped significantly during the pandemic, largely due to COVID outbreaks in large plants in central and western Canada resulting in significant processing shutdowns.
Most farm products have experienced increase demand and prices during the pandemic as consumers have gained a new appreciation of the importance of sourcing their food locally. While Island and Canadian farmers have done an extraordinary job of ensuring there have been no food shortages during the pandemic, the fact many consumers witnessed for the first time in their lives bare shelves in stores for a number of products in the early days of COVID has made many consumers realize food shortages could happen. Hopefully it is a lesson that won’t be forgotten when COVID is finally in the rear view mirror.
*********************
While PEI producers have enjoyed an excellent growing season, they are all too aware that good fortune has not been shared by their counterparts in the west. Efforts are now under way to determine the best way to send hay westbound, something that occurred during a similar drought in 2002. Western producers returned the favour when there was a drought in central Canada a decade later. This desire to help their fellow producers has always been one of the most amazing things about the industry to me and I have no doubt Island farmers will again answer the call loud and clear.
*********************
I has the opportunity this issue to sit down with Dr. Judith Nyiraneza of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to talk about the Living Laboratory project that first begun in 2019. The scope of the research and partnerships involved in project is really amazing and it is a testament to the level of cooperation that exists between industry groups like the East Prince Agri-Environment Association and the PEI Potato Board just to mention a few, academic institutions and government departments. The success here has become a model for the rest of the country.
*********************
Finally, congratulations to Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey as he prepares to head to a new post as chief executive officer of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce in September. While he will definitely be missed within the industry, it will be good to have somebody at an urban business organization that understands the province’s number one industry.
