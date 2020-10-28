PEI’s growing season and harvest moves from east to west. Down east where I live, the soils are sandier and can be worked earlier in the spring. That means there’s a better chance to get cover crops on after the harvest.
I can’t speak to what’s happening west of Hunter River, but the percentage of harvested fields with cover crops that I’m seeing is very impressive. Yes it’s something that should happen every year without celebration-- yes there will still be fields laying bare through the winter, and yes the fall weather has certainly contributed, but for me it marks a continuous growth in awareness and effort from farmers we should acknowledge.
A lot of this can be traced to a much more active role in research and promotion of better soil practices by the PEI Potato Board. This is something that’s very welcome. From the 1960’s through to the 1990’s the Board’s major work was to maintain PEI’s dominance in fresh potato markets in Eastern Canada and the U.S. North-East, and seed potato markets in North and South America, Europe and North Africa. Every marketing year brought new challenges as growers elsewhere tried to chip away at PEI’s market penetration.
Then catastrophe struck with the discovery of PVYn in the early 1990’s, followed by potato wart a few years later, and the Board spent years in survival mode, trying to help growers cope with the loss of important seed potato markets. Board members and the executive director at the time, Ivan Noonan, toiled night and day lobbying politicians, doing media interviews, trying their best to support growers who had seen their relatively secure livelihoods vanish.
What came next was the expansion of the french fry business with the Irvings and McCains both building new plants. The wild-west growth in acreage looked good on paper, but soil
management practices deteriorated, rotations got shorter, as farmers tried to cope with lower prices.
What solidified the image of the Potato Board for many in the public was the response to the Round Table recommendations, Elmer Macdonald’s 1996 effort to bring higher environmental standards to commercial farming. Farmers were reeling financially and the board tried to limit the impact of new regulations.
I think unfairly, but that image of farmers fighting regulations with little concern for the health of soils or waterways stuck, and the controversy over high capacity irrigation wells simply added to that reputation. I’m pleased to report that it’s quietly been taking a leadership role in the most important challenge facing agriculture.
The Potato Board was always active in agronomy and variety research principally through the Elite Seed Farm at Fox Island and the efforts of seed coordinator Mary Kay Sonier. There’s now someone else who’s pushing the board into the front lines of research on soil health and best management practices--Ryan Barrett.
Ryan was initially hired to handle communications for the Board but it was obvious he wanted to do more. He grew up on a farm specializing in Milking Shorthorns and Jersey dairy cows, and developed a firm understanding of what it takes to maintain healthy, productive livestock and soils. He has a B.Sc in Agriculture and a Masters in livestock genetics from Guelph University. He is putting his background, education, and enthusiasm to good use.
Anyone following Ryan on social media knows he’s constantly on the move managing or checking up on dozens of research projects and trials throughout the province. There are always pictures of new rotation crops, how cover crops are catching late in the year, yields from new potato varieties, efforts to limit soil erosion and compaction, soil tests, and so on. I think of him as a soil warrior.
I’m not saying that the Potato Board didn’t care about deteriorating soils previously but it always seemed like a distraction from the more serious trade and marketing challenges. And I’m not saying that potato growers are spending their evenings reading Rudolf Steiner’s ideas on biodynamic farming. I’m saying that soil health is getting the attention it deserves, and Ryan Barrett is a big reason for that.
What makes Ryan’s efforts important, along with the “Living Lab” projects where Agriculture Canada scientists are working directly on commercial farms, is that farmers are directing the research and getting the results from their peers. I’m convinced that this feels more like sharing useful information than being told what to do. The results are beginning to be seen out there in fields around the province. It’s not perfect, but it’s getting better.
