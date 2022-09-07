Ian Petrie

The green Stetson and low key folksy manner didn’t tell the whole story about Eugene Whelan. Few federal agriculture ministers had a better understanding of what makes farmers tick, both the good and the bad. He was the federal minister under Pierre Trudeau from 1972 to 1984. Trudeau trusted Whelan’s instincts enough to push through the creation of supply management marketing boards in dairy, eggs and poultry, even though many in Trudeau’s cabinet opposed the move (and many business writers continue their opposition). It also turns out Eugene Whelan knew a thing or two about potatoes.

I was just learning about the potato industry in the spring of 1981. Eugene Whelan came to St. Joachim's Church in Vernon River to deliver some much needed federal dollars after a tough year. He said something that I’ve never forgotten: PEI should produce nothing but seed potatoes, leave the french fry and fresh markets to farmers in other provinces.

