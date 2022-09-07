The green Stetson and low key folksy manner didn’t tell the whole story about Eugene Whelan. Few federal agriculture ministers had a better understanding of what makes farmers tick, both the good and the bad. He was the federal minister under Pierre Trudeau from 1972 to 1984. Trudeau trusted Whelan’s instincts enough to push through the creation of supply management marketing boards in dairy, eggs and poultry, even though many in Trudeau’s cabinet opposed the move (and many business writers continue their opposition). It also turns out Eugene Whelan knew a thing or two about potatoes.
I was just learning about the potato industry in the spring of 1981. Eugene Whelan came to St. Joachim's Church in Vernon River to deliver some much needed federal dollars after a tough year. He said something that I’ve never forgotten: PEI should produce nothing but seed potatoes, leave the french fry and fresh markets to farmers in other provinces.
I asked farmers about the comment. Most said he’s advocating on behalf of growers in his home province of Ontario. At the time PEI’s quality, popular russet varieties and willingness to ruthlessly compete on price made PEI the dominant player in Canadian fresh markets. But a few farmers thought Whelan was onto something.
I slowly came to appreciate how important the seed potato sector is on PEI. It’s what made PEI different from other potato growing areas in eastern North America, and, in my mind, was at the heart of its success. So many farmers would tell me that it was the higher prices for seed potatoes that would pay the bills, while transportation and increasing local competition in Quebec and Ontario made it more difficult to make a buck in the big consumer markets.
The processing (french fry) sector was almost an afterthought through the 1970’s and 80’s. A plant run by the MacLean family in New Annan struggled to survive with a handful of local growers, while the processing sector and McCain in particular, dominated New Brunswick and Aroostook County in Maine. Of course that would change here once the Irving family became interested in the frozen potato business in the 1990’s.
PEI seed potatoes were in demand throughout North and South America, Europe and even North Africa. The exporters who took big risks negotiating and organizing the sales would skim off a good bit of the profits, but the returns for farmers were almost always higher than the other markets. It was PEI’s isolation, cold winters, a competent and well respected federal agriculture inspection service, the Fox Island Elite Seed Farm, and, of course, the long history and deep experience of potato farmers that made this sector a success. Now all of this is in jeopardy.
It would take a cruel imagination (Stephen King maybe) to concoct a story that a couple of dozen misshapen potatoes that are absolutely no risk to anyone could put an end to this long history of seed potato production, but that’s the danger posed by potato wart. It’s a horror movie sequel when you think of how PVYn (a virus that kills tobacco plants) cost seed growers markets and millions in the mid 1990’s.
We know well the story of U.S. fresh potato markets being lost last November when two new fields were reported with potato wart, and then opening again in April after furious lobbying by politicians and industry representatives. The story on seed potatoes is much more complicated.
Seed potatoes are the biggest risk to move wart spores from one place to another. Understandably, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency prevents any sales to the U.S. But the Americans have set up a Catch 22 that prevents seed sales to the rest of Canada too. If growers in other provinces buy from PEI then seed potato shipments to the U.S. from those provinces would be prohibited as well.
It’s this slow drip of markets being lost, longtime customers going elsewhere to buy seed, and agonizing about the response of the Americans to tens of thousands of new soil tests, that’s causing so much anxiety. The current policy has certainly been successful keeping potato wart from being exported anywhere else for the past 21 years, but is it good enough?
I wrote earlier that it was the seed sector that made PEI’s industry different from other potato growing areas. Clearly that distinction is being lost as the Cavendish Farms french fry plant becomes the market of last resort, and increasingly important to keeping farmers in business. Frozen french fries don’t have any export barriers. Believe me, the irony isn’t lost on farmers that last fall’s discoveries of potato wart were on Cavendish and Indian River fields, both Irving owned companies.
This has the makings of a conspiracy novel by Dan Brown or excited coffee shop talk at least. While Cavendish is clearly the beneficiary over time of potato wart fallout, there’s absolutely no evidence the company played any part in the discoveries. The scale of the Irving operations however, the number of farms that share equipment, is the main reason that the testing for wart may spill over into 2023.
What’s really at risk in all of this is the independence, the pride that farmers have when seed and table potatoes with their farm’s name on the label are sold out of province. Shipping in a bulk truck to a french fry plant just doesn’t deliver the same sense of achievement. The seed sector must regain its footing. PEI’s potato industry will lose much more than business if it doesn’t-- Its very identity could disappear.
