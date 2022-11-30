An industry specific plan to combat climate change in agriculture and an ongoing commitment to the Island's primary industries to help deal with the impacts of Post Tropical Storm Fiona were among the recommendations presented in the latest report of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
Rustico-Emerald MLA Brad Trivers, who is also the committee chair, has the group met 13 times since April and the discussions covered several topics including species at risk, problems sourcing bait by commercial fishermen, land use planning and dealing with the aftermath of Canada's worst weather disaster.
The committee is recommending the immediate creation of an advisory committee on species at risk and that government take an "ecosystem-based approach to species-at-risk conservation. Still on the species at risk front, committee members are calling for additional legislative protections through new legislation or amendments to existing bills such as the Wildlife Conservation Act.
Trivers said the six member committee is also recommending the creation of a provincial land use plan. calling it a key piece of the province's efforts to reach net zero by 2040.
Turning to the aftermath of Fiona, the committee chair is suggesting agriculture and aquaculture facilities should be on the priority list when power is being restored following a major storm. Trivers added "Your committee recognizes the need for back-up power sources and hopes government would consider industry supports for not only processing facilities, but for all those in any farming industry where the product can spoil without refrigeration."
Trivers added the province must ensure resources are available and easily accessible to those in the agriculture industry who have suffered from Fiona. He added the committee heard about the devastation faced by farmers across the Island: fruit tree farmers who have suffered crop loss, livestock farmers who need to have backup electricity sources for the next weather disaster.
The committee also agreed with a request from the Federation of Agriculture for the creation of specific climate adaption plans for the agriculture and fisheries industries. Trivers said there must also be incentives for producers to adapt to climate smart infrastructure.
"Each industry brings its own specific challenges so customized plans will need to be made," the committee chair said in delivering the report. "Your committee believes that climate smart capital investments should be made that are investing in future need and mitigating future risk, not maintaining the status quo."
The committee also points out the need for industry specific preparedness for major storms. They recommend the School of Climate Change Adaptation at UPEI be asked to help with the effort. Trivers said long-term funding support is needed to help with Fiona clean-up as some of the damage has yet to be realized.
As well, the MLA's recommended help the agriculture and fishing industries "to find new and creative approaches to employee retention." He added "Your committee believes that flexibility in labour programs will help to ensure existing labour in these industries is retained during slower periods. The committee supports such possible solutions as examining EI eligibility, bridging programs and job sharing. The committee also calls for employee support programs for those in the agriculture and fisheries industries ahead of future extreme weather events.
"Your committee recommends this with the expectation that doing so will allow fully developed support programs to be ready when extreme weather events occurs," he explained.
Trivers and his fellow committee members also called for core funding from government for the PEI Woodlot Owners Association. They also want to make sure replanting programs focus on varieties that make up the Acadian forest. The committee also wants incentives for the harvesting of damaged trees that may be unprofitable.
"Your committee has learned that the wood from fallen trees during Hurricane Fiona needs to be harvested in the next few years in order to be used for lumber," the committee report notes. "The damaged woodlots create a difficult environment for harvesting and salvaging. Your committee recommends incentives be created but also for proper training when necessary."
The committee is also calling for the creation of a coastal erosion program, to assist with such things as moving processing plants away from water, increasing height and density of wharves, moving roads. As 90% of the province is privately owned, the committee argues a coastal erosion program that provides resources and supports to those who own properties with coastline or other waterways will be crucial in protecting the province from the impacts of severe weather events.
