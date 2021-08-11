Members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability have taken issue with a request from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action asking for recommendations on a sustainable irrigation policy by August.
"The proper procedure is for the committee to submit recommendations in the form of a report to the Legislative Assembly, so we cannot make preliminary recommendations," committee chair Cory Deagle said during a meeting in July.
Green MLA Hannah Bell agreed saying "It would be a really aggressive timeline even if we could, so I do think we need to be really clear that our process would be – you know, obviously, I’m very keen – and perhaps we can talk about that as the next item – I’m keen to talk about what our work plan might look like, but it’s not appropriate for them to expect recommendations from this committee that haven’t been presented to the House first. "
The committee agreed to send a letter back to the department saying that timeline could not be met. They plan to start their study in September hearing from the PEI Potato Board. O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson had earlier proposed a field trip to view an irrigation system in action and told the committee the Potato Board was willing to organize that event.
Deagle told the committee the PEI Federation of Agriculture and the PEI Watershed Alliance have both indicated they are interested in making presentations to the committee on the topic.
Bell said she was unclear of the committee's role in helping to develop the irrigation strategy. Deagle suggested the committee should have an oversight role adding "We don’t want to duplicate the efforts of the department, who have the authority and the data, and we don’t want to ask stakeholders to repeat themselves. If stakeholders want to come and speak to us or there are specific stakeholders we want to talk to, I think that’s really important, but we don’t want to be repeating, when those stakeholders have already been through multiple consultations."
He added the committee could also bring "a perspective that perhaps the department was quite clear they wouldn’t bring, which was one more around social equity. So, we’re not the experts on the science, but we do have a perspective that the department wouldn’t bring around – and frankly, around the politics of it, as well. “
The Montague-Kilmuir MLA suggested the committee keep in regular contact with the department as the proposed strategy is being developed. He suggested the committee may need to have some meetings with the department over the summer to avoid any duplication.
Bell suggested the committee should ask in the letter to the department for a revised timeline and a list of individuals and groups the department plans to meet with. She added "We need to get a project plan from them, and then we can see where we fit in the gaps in that project plan. "
She went on to say " they obviously have a plan to at least, from the science basis of it, to start building something, and it may be useful to just to sort of have a bit more – and if they don’t have one, they probably should. “
Mermaid Stratford MLA Michele Beaton noted the Land Matters Advisory Committee gave a similar project plan prior to starting its work. She added a project plan would help the committee understand the process being followed.
Deagle added the committee could then decide based on the answers whether to call department officials as part of its work plan.
