The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has launched consultations on the revised draft of the Water Withdrawal Regulations.
The Water Act was passed in 2017 and will be in force on June 16. Regulations to accompany the Act are being developed and the Committee would like to hear your input on the revised consultation draft of the Water Withdrawal Regulations.
If you or your organization would like to share your views, send us your comments by April 17, 2021, to: email: assembly@assembly.pe.ca fax: 902-368-5175; hand delivery: Office of the Clerk, 197 Richmond Street (Church Street entrance) fill in this feedback form (please type "Water Withdrawal Regulations" in the subject).
