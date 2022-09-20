Members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will receive a briefing the province's net zero initiatives this Thursday.
The committee will meet with the Derek Ellis, Director, Sustainability Division at the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, as well as Angela Banks, who is the Net Zero Coordinator for the province. The meeting will be in the legislative chamber of the George Coles Building starting at 10 a.m.
The government membership on the six person committee has changed following the appointment of former chair Cory Deagle to cabinet as minister of transportation and infrastructure. As well, Deputy Premier Darlene Compton moved from finance to become minister of agriculture and land. Since her new portfolio falls under the jurisdiction of the committee she has been replaced as well.
Rustico-Emerald MLA Brad Trivers is the new committee chair while Stratford-Keppoch MLA James Aylward has also been named to the committee. They were both demoted from the cabinet ranks in the shuffle to make way for Deagle and Finance Minister Mark McLaine.
The opposition Green Party is represented on the committee on Charlottetown-Belvedere MLA Hannah Bell and Ole Hammarlund (Charlottetown-Brighton) while the Liberals are represented by former agriculture minister Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.