Brad Trivers

Members of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will receive a briefing the province's net zero initiatives this Thursday.

The committee will meet with the Derek Ellis, Director, Sustainability Division at the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, as well as Angela Banks, who is the Net Zero Coordinator for the province. The meeting will be in the legislative chamber of the George Coles Building starting at 10 a.m.

