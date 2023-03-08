Ian Petrie

All political parties, certainly successful ones, have attack dogs. It’s a necessary, but thankless, job. Pierre Poilievre did it for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and inevitably his more outrageous comments would be fodder for Rick Mercer’s Monday evening rants on CBC.

When Steven Myers was first elected in 2011, he quickly took on the role for the opposition Conservatives and he did it well. Now, even as a minister in the government, he’ll take his shots given an opportunity. Not so much answering questions as attacking the character of the people asking them (see: Water Act debates). And Myers has become very good at something else, aggressively pushing PEI towards a net-zero future.

