All political parties, certainly successful ones, have attack dogs. It’s a necessary, but thankless, job. Pierre Poilievre did it for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and inevitably his more outrageous comments would be fodder for Rick Mercer’s Monday evening rants on CBC.
When Steven Myers was first elected in 2011, he quickly took on the role for the opposition Conservatives and he did it well. Now, even as a minister in the government, he’ll take his shots given an opportunity. Not so much answering questions as attacking the character of the people asking them (see: Water Act debates). And Myers has become very good at something else, aggressively pushing PEI towards a net-zero future.
PEI’s farmers will play an important role in all of this, and will benefit if Myers/PEI can pull it off. Farmers are responsible for about 23% of the greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from excess fertilizer use and livestock production. Federal programs and local research on cover crops and precision agriculture are starting to cut into both. The pay-off for farmers and other primary producers with renewables and battery storage on a large scale is price stability. Just look at the big increases in electricity rates in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, which are still very reliant on heavy oil and coal (and yes PEI indirectly as well with power bought from the mainland).
Steven Myers has built some goodwill with farmers. He was the minister who ended the temporary moratorium on new high capacity wells for agriculture (21 years after it began). There’s still a lot of work to do to finalize regulations and set-up local committees to oversee water use in the heavily farmed watersheds around Kensington, but Myers constantly defended the right of agriculture to use water like every other industry. He’s encouraging farmers to see the financial benefits of more efficient fertilizer use.
Myers was heavily praised in a publication called The Energy Mix in an article by writer Mitchell Beer. It focused on a Sustainable Communities Conference that was hosted by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa recently. PEI’s goal of reaching net-zero by 2040 was recognized as putting the province “at the centre of the energy transition.. and Canada’s next source of breakaway climate leadership.”
PEI was lauded for government programs designed to convert half of the province’s homes to non-emitting energy sources by the end of this year, a rooftop solar program that has installed enough panels since 2019 to cover 10% of summer base load demand, new public transportation programs, and more. Summerside was acknowledged for its leadership in both renewable electricity production and storage.
Myers told Beers “Part of the reason we will get there first is that we aren’t industrialized, we don’t have those industrial emissions to get rid of … We’re down to the nuts and bolts….Once the industrial numbers go down in Ontario and Alberta and those places, the [emission] numbers really end up being residential and transportation, and that’s what we’re figuring out now.”
I’d also add the fact that, despite some misguided natural gas plays in the early 2000’s, PEI has no access or production of fossil fuels. The wind, the sun, biomass. That’s it.
And now the government has announced it is building what it’s calling a Clean Tech Park in Georgetown. It includes a Learning and Innovation Centre and a 25 hectare business park. Students will learn and gain experience in clean tech. Innovators will have opportunities to design and test new green technologies.
There are examples over the years of PEI being fleeced by fast talking entrepreneurs but there’s now a critical mass of competent and successful green tech companies ( Aspin-Kemp, Frontier Power Systems, Tronosjet Manufacturing and others) to recognize who’s worth taking a chance on.
I don’t know Steven Myers personally. Other than the very poor judgment used by Myers and others in approving the Point Desroche development he seems determined, tough and smart. His crusty exterior doesn’t appeal to everyone, but he clearly gets things done.
He reminds me of former energy minister Jamie Ballem. In the late 1990’s Ballem went against the tide and insisted that new wind energy developments should be owned by the public, not private investors from Ontario. PEI has definitely benefited from that. And both have a sense of the workable scale of energy production and use on PEI that makes all of this seem possible.
And Steven Myers is a new Dad. When some aerial photographs exposed how much forest had been lost over the last decade (and Fiona obviously took more) Myers said there might not be any trees left by the time his child had grown up. That’s the kind of personal reflection that makes politicians do interesting and important things.
