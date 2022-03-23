Still no answers from south of the border, potato wart found in a third field and more federal money to find new markets highlighted developments during the first half of March on the potato front as the calendar counts down to spring planting.
The March 10 deadline Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau held out as the date she was hoping to hear an answer from her American counterpart Tom Vilsack came and went without even a whisper on the U.S. side. Despite the lack of action, the chair of United Potato Growers of Canada told a forum on the issue held by the Cardigan Green Party Riding Association that evening he was still optimistic an announcement would be forthcoming shortly.
"I am confident we will see something soon," said Ray Keenan, who also operates Rollo Bay Holdings with his brother Alvin. "The United States does need our potatoes and they need them now."
The announcement of the third find came in early March as a result of soil testing near two fields where wart was discovered last October that resulted in the ministerial order stopping fresh shipments south of the border and seed shipments both to the U.S. and within Canada. At the time of the find, CFIA said in a statement over 3,500 samples had been collected from priority fields associated with the two detected fields.
"The CFIA is continuing to work diligently to complete testing of all soil samples collected in its ongoing PEI potato wart investigations and has plans in place for further sample collection when grounds thaw in the spring. This will include an investigation into this latest detection of potato wart," the statement notes.
Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald announced the $700,000 funding under ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program will support the PEI Potato Industry Market Diversification and Recovery Plan. The investment will bring together PEI’s Food Island Partnership and the PEI Potato Board to strengthen the PEI potato brand while focusing on product safety and quality. The plan will also support market diversification to reach new markets.
“We recognize this has been a challenging time for PEI potato growers, and the many businesses that support them," MacDonald said." Through these investments, the potato sector, and the wider food business ecosystem of PEI, will realize new opportunities to innovate and diversify into new markets, resulting in a more resilient industry.”
The Province of PEI is providing $300,000 in funding to Food Island Partnership to support The PEI Potato Industry Market Diversification and Recovery Plan through the Potato Wart Emergency Contingency Fund.
“This has been a difficult time for PEI potato farmers and our industry, because of the US border suspension. Every attempt is being made to avoid destroying good food, and this program will ultimately save some potatoes from destruction. We are grateful and thank ACOA for their support to make this program a reality,” said Greg Donald, General Manager of the PEI Potato Board.
Although he has been in the industry his entire life, Keenan said during the virtual panel presentation he has never personally seen a potato infected with wart and "I can tell you I have seen millions of potatoes." Both he and Donald argued the role of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has to change in negotiations such as this in the future. Keenan explained the agency has a vital role to play but added it is hamstrung because it does not have a trade component to its mandate unlike its American counterpart-- the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture.
Both long-time agriculture reporter Ian Petrie and former seed producer James Rodd talked about the role Cavendish Farms is playing in the crisis. Petrie noted the first finding of potato wart 21 years involved the Irving-owned company and they were also involved in last year's findings.
The Island Farmer columnist said both the province and the Potato Board have been "doing back flips" to not name the company. He said one of the reasons it is taking the CFIA so long to complete the testing is many of the fields are owned or controlled by the Irvings and they share equipment.
He called for a show of faith by the company to take infected fields out of production permanently and plant the Prospect variety (which it owns the rights to) instead of Russet Burbank since it is less vulnerable to wart. Petrie said the company "needs to acknowledge they have played a role" adding it is a bone of contention both inside and outside the industry that the company is seen to have benefited from the shutdown.
"The silence from the Irvings is deafening," Rodd added.
