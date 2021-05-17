With planting now under way across the country, potato storage holdings were 12.5 per cent below the three year average on May 1, according to figures compiled by United Potato Growers of Canada.
National holdings across all sectors were 27,486,000 hundredweight compared to the average of 31,399,000. PEI had holdings of 7,662,000, representing a 12.7 per cent drop over the three year average of 8,777,000.
New Brunswick had the largest overall decline at 36.5 per cent, with holdings of 3,138,000 compared to the three year average of 4,940,000. Quebec was down slightly at 2,823,000 compared to the average of 2,917,000. Ontario holdings were up 29.9 per cent to stand at 1,710,000 cwt.
Turning to western Canada, Manitoba holdings were also up 16.9 per cent at 7,252,000 compared to the three year average of 6,203,000. Alberta was just behind New Brunswick in the race for the biggest drop in storage holdings at 34 per cent, going from the three year average of 7,115,000 to 4,699,000. British Columbia had the largest percentage increase at 55.4 per cent with 202,000 hundredweight in storage compared to the three year average of 130,000 cwt.
On the processing side, holdings were down 13.7 per cent nationally at 19,128,000 compared to the average of 22,154,000. PEI had a six per cent drop at 5,291,000 compared to the average of 5,626,000. New Brunswick had a drop of almost half at 1,639,000 compared to the average of 3,254,000 cwt.
"There were three million hundredweight fewer potatoes for processing into french fries or potato chips on May 1," said Kevin MacIsaac, the United general manager. "This is a much different scenario than one year ago when industry had supplies backing up in storage and was reeling from the closure of sit down restaurants during the early stages of the pandemic."
Storage for Island fresh potatoes is down 46.7 per cent compared to the three year average of 1,471,000 cwt to sit at 785,000. That was the biggest decrease in the country. On the other side of the equation, holdings in British Columbia were 134,000 cwt on May 1-- a 91 per cent increase from the three year average of 70,000. Nationally, fresh storage holdings were down 9.4 per cent to sit at 3,667,000 compared to the average of 4,046,000 hundredweight.
Seed inventories nationally were down 9.7 per cent at 4,691,000 compared to the average of 5,197,000. Here on PEI, there was a 5.5 per cent drop from the average of 1,679,000 to sit at 1,586,000 cwt.
"May is a big month for depleting seeding but at this time there does not appear to be any surplus stock," MacIsaac said. "There is an increase in Manitoba, however it will be need to put in all their acreage. New Brunswick is one of the largest seed growing areas but showing a reduction of 23 per cent this year."
