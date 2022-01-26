The January storage holdings compiled by United Potato Growers of Canada paint the first real picture of the impact the ban on fresh potatoes from PEI heading south of the border is having on the Canadian industry.
"It is really serious, especially on the fresh side, and the February numbers are going to be worse," said Kevin MacIsaac.
The United general manager said storage holdings at the first of the year were up 20 per cent above the three year average for all sectors. Island holdings were up 38 per cent over the three- year average of 16,406,000 hundredweight to stand at 22,695,000.
MacIsaac explained holdings are up in the other four eastern provinces since they also experienced banner crops. New Brunswick holdings are up 23 per cent, there is a 24 per cent increase in Quebec and Ontario had the largest increase after PEI at 32 per cent. While Manitoba holdings are up 14 per cent, it is a different story in the rest of western Canada, as the holdings in Alberta are essentially on par with the three year total and there has been a one per cent drop in British Columbia.
"The Canadian market just can't handle that additional volume," he noted. "There is no way we can make it up at this point."
Thanks to the export ban, Island fresh holdings were up 92 per cent at 8,499,000 hundredweight compared to the average of 4,428,000. Again, thanks to strong crops, New Brunswick holdings were up 70 per cent at the start of the year while Quebec was up 28 per cent and Ontario 26 per cent.
"The closure has created a large backup in the supply chain," the general manager said.
He noted the situation is somewhat better on the processing side as Island holdings were 12,701,000 cwt compared to the three year average of 10,028,000. Overall, processing holdings were up 15 per cent nationally, but he noted "in eastern Canada processors are in a much better place compared to the last two years which required large amounts of imports."
Turning to the seed sector, he said storage holdings were actually down on PEI at 1,495,000 hundredweight compared to the average of 1,950,000. He speculated many growers diverted some of their stocks to processing rather than destroying them.
MacIsaac attended the North American Potato Business Summit in California earlier this month and took the opportunity to talk with as many industry players as he could south of the border. He found a great deal of sympathy for the position Island growers now find themselves in "because virtually everybody in the potato industry has found themselves at some point seriously impacted by a situation that is out of their control."
However, he found less consensus on the idea of opening the border anytime soon with many people preferring to let the discussions between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the United States Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service play out.
MacIsaac said that is a major frustration for him and a lot of Island growers because "we don't have a seat at the table and we have no idea what the people arguing our case are saying on our behalf."
