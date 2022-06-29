Strawberry growers on both ends of the province are happy with the progress of the crop so far and are hopeful for a good season when the berries are ripe for picking next month.
In Brudenell, Arny Nabuurs of Nabuurs Gardens said the spring brought “ideal” growing conditions, with a good fruit set and a solid forecast as well.
“It’s been warmer than normal and we’ve had moisture. It was a little dry through the later part of May but good rain (recently),” he said. “They’re getting adequate moisture at this point. Early indications are good.”
He’s managed to avoid frost damage, but there have been some tense nights. He ran his supplemental irrigation system twice, which creates just enough energy to protect the plants. The plants were not quite in full bloom as of the first full week of June, but things were looking good on his seven acres.
When the berries will be ready to sell depends on the weather, but he expects it to be around July 1.
“The more heat we get, the faster things progress. Everything is connected to heat,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a good season and hopefully be able to supply everyone with fruit again this year.”
Nabuurs and his wife Mary grow early, mid-season and late varieties to maximize the picking season. Each variety is typically ready to sell within a week of the one before it.
In White Sands, Michael Glover says his plants are showing all kinds of blooms and estimates picking will start soon. He said rains in early June were needed and the crop is on schedule with last year.
His plants had slight frost damage when blooms were just starting but now they’re into heavy bloom with no further damage, despite a couple of iffy nights in late May, early June.
“I’ve noticed a lot more bumblebees around this spring, which is good. Pollination should be better.”
Glover is growing three acres this season. He puts in a little more each year.
There’s lots of blossoms, things are looking good,” said Alan Rennie, owner of Rennie’s U-Pick in Alma.
Though strawberry growers don’t use as much fuel as farms that grow potatoes or other crops, they still require fuel for their machinery, and are noticing increases in other areas as a result.
“Costs are all up because of fuel, and all our inputs are higher this year,” said Barry Clohossey, owner of Clohossey Farms in Nail Pond. “But, there are no issues with labour, everything is good on that front.”
The strawberry season is a short one in the province, usually running for the month of July. The full moon in June typically causes a late frost, which can be detrimental to crops. The frost that came ahead of the 2020 season, in combination with dry weather that year, caused most strawberry growers in West Prince to lose their early varieties. As a result, Rennie and other farmers decided against operating the u-pick side of the business, only selling strawberries from their stands. Clohossey has continued with that decision by downsizing.
“As of now we don’t have a U-Pick anymore, we’re just supplying our own stands, we grow enough for ourselves,” he said. “It was a farm decision.”
Weather will remain a concern for farmers typically until the middle of July. By that time, the blossoms will have turned into fruit and won’t be susceptible to any kind of damage. If a frost warning or advisory does occur, strawberry farmers do what they can to protect their crops.
“We’ve got some cross-guard material, and we can cover probably three quarters of an acre,” said Rennie. “It’s just like a blanket, just a light woven material and you just take it out spread over the top of the rows and that will protect them for a certain amount. We don’t have enough material for them all, but when we do that, we do our newest and best crop, the best portion of the field. Generally, if the frost is early enough, there’s only a few varieties out in blossom, so you do the priority ones.”
