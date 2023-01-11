Even with the damage caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona, last year proved to be a strong growing season for most grain and oilseed crops, notes the general manager of the P.E.I Grain Elevator Corporation.
"There was a real big crop of barley and a great crop of wheat," Neil Campbell said. "There was some damage during Fiona but the quality was generally good and we had good bushel weight."
Campbell said yields varied according to crop and the area of the province. By the end of October, the three elevators in the province had exceeded purchases and deliveries compared to 2021 by over 15,000 metric tonnes. The elevator also exceeded its five-year average for crop volumes.
Regular export shipments began shortly after harvest and he is expecting the market to be strong at least until the spring. Campbell noted feed wheat is still in strong demand as a P.E.I graded and export crop for our regional livestock and fishery sectors. The elevator noted in a report to industry late last year food wheat export opportunities to P & H Milling in Halifax still exist despite a recovery/increase in national wheat production leading to greater import potential for the buyer.
The Atlantic Grains Council has been doing some work in this area and the report notes that, despite higher feed costs, "the opportunities to produce crops such as two row barley for swine and six row barley for other sectors has not diminished." The industry report also noted soybean production as a protein feed meal and oil supplement continues and there is strong regional demand for it too.
"Out of province bio fuel market opportunities and global food sources have also tightened supplies and strengthened local prices," according to the corporation.
While cereals largely escaped Fiona's wrath, it was a different story for corn growers. Campbell described the 2022 corn harvest as the most challenging ever faced in the region. He said that will also have supply, price and quality implications for livestock producers this winter.
The other big issue in 2022 was the high cost of fuel and fertilizer, largely due to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine. The industry report notes COVID-19 continues to be a factor for the industry but has "diminished in terms of its intensity of impact on health and labour."
Campbell noted the major markets for Island growers are regional and tend to be livestock and fisheries, or feed oriented. The industry report added "Out of region food export opportunities are also available for growers so choosing; that option is voluntary but positive especially with the presence of global food insecurity and Canadian; or even our regional export potential. On the other side, regional self sufficiency of food or feed crops can’t hurt either!"
The report goes on to say "Freight is a huge issue for us down here too; given our sole reliance on trucking as opposed to marine or rail handling systems. With increased volumes to market, our exports often need to be handled several times before arrival at their ultimate destination."
