Neil Campbell

Even with the damage caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona, last year proved to be a strong growing season for most grain and oilseed crops, notes the general manager of the P.E.I Grain Elevator Corporation.

"There was a real big crop of barley and a great crop of wheat," Neil Campbell said. "There was some damage during Fiona but the quality was generally good and we had good bushel weight."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.