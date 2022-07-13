There is still time for students to take advantage of the Team Food Island program.
"For the last two years, the demand was really strong," Laurie Loane explained, as restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 saw many of the other job options for students, especially in the tourism and hospitality sector, disappear.
Those restrictions have now eased and a labour shortage that had been building before the pandemic arrived in many sectors including agriculture, has returned with a vengeance. The executive director of the PEI Agriculture Sector Council said the number of applicants is definitely down and she encouraged anyone interested to apply as soon as possible.
The PEI Farm Team program was launched in 2018 and was patterned on a similar program that has been in place since 2016 in the fish processing industry called Team Seafood. The programs were later combined under the banner of Team Food Island
The Sector Council manages the agricultural component of the program while the PEI Aquaculture Alliance manages the aquaculture component and the PEI Seafood Processors Association is in charge of the seafood processing component.
High school students in Grade 10 and 11 who work at least 250 hours on a farm will receive a $1000 bursary at the end of the summer. Students in Grade 12 and those in post secondary who work at least 500 hours and are planning to return to school in the fall, will receive $2000. Skills PEI reimburses employers for 75 per cent of the cost of the bonus with the employer paying the remaining 25 per cent.
"It offers youth in high school and university who are at the stage when they are considering career choices a chance to explore careers in agriculture," she said.
Loane noted there are significant job opportunities in agriculture and the program could lead to full-time jobs down the road for some students.
Anybody interested in taking part in the program should contact the sector council or visit the Team Food Island website at www.teamfoodisland.ca. The deadline for applications is July 15.
