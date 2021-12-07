The Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce has struck a task force to support the Island potato in the wake of the border closure due to the discovery of potato wart.
"The $1.3 billion potato industry in PEI is a massive economic driver in the province, contributing over $500 million to the provincial GDP and creating over 5,000+ jobs," notes a statement from the chamber. "The recent actions the Federal Government has had on this crucial industry are a concern for our members and the region as a whole."
The business organization is committed to working with stakeholders to support this industry. They have asked for a meeting with Egmont MP Robert Morrissey on the issue. They have also written letters of support to the industry to the City of Summerside and the provincial ministers of agriculture and economic development.
"The Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce stands with our members, the Government of Prince Edward Island, and the PEI Potato Board as we call for the Federal Government to immediately address this urgent matter and remedy this issue so that PEI potato farmers can resume exports to the United States," the statement notes.
The Summerside Chamber also joined with all of the other chambers of commerce in the province, as well as the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce in writing a letter to Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau asking for the border to be reopened immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.