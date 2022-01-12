The release of a national survey showing potato wart originating from Island seed has not been found in any other province has sparked calls from three of the province's MP's to resume shipments of Island seed potatoes within the country.
To satisfy one of the conditions set by the United States before Island potatoes can once again travel south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency randomly conducted soil sampling in areas of the country that grow seed potatoes. The testing included acreage on PEI not included in the long-term potato wart management plan. Samples from Newfoundland and Labrador (the only other jurisdiction in North America where wart has been found) were not included in the survey.
The results were transmitted to the United States Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) just before Christmas. Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement "Clear scientific data like these survey results are one step in assuring trading partners that the trade in potatoes from non-quarantined fields is safe and does not pose a risk to pest-free areas. It is important news for potato producers in Prince Edward Island and across Canada. "
In the wake of the announcement Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, Egmont MP Robert Morrissey and Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald wrote to Bibeau asking her to resume shipment of Island seed potatoes to other provinces. The MP's argue the negative tests show the mitigation and management plan is working.
Bibeau issued a ministerial order on November 21 of last year prohibiting the shipment of Island potatoes south of the border. The minister said at the time the Americans were prepared to issue their own federal order if Canada did not act. To back up that contention, officials in her office point to a request from APHIS to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service to "refuse entry of all propagative and consumption shipments of potato, with or without phytosanitary certification, originating from PEI. "
Bibeau said the CFIA stands firm that, based on the science, the risks associated with the transmission of potato wart from fresh potatoes remain negligible when appropriate risk mitigation measures are in place.
"I feel strongly that if we are demanding the Americans respect science, then we should do the same," Casey said in a statement. "Lifting the Canadian ban would do this."
The Charlottetown MP said he has been working with the minister, Premier Dennis King, officials from both levels of government as well as industry to get Island potatoes back into the American market. He was critical of remarks blaming the federal government for the closure.
"Turning our guns on one another may give the impression of being a champion for those who have been wronged, but it does nothing to advance a solution," Casey said. "The Americans decided to close the border. The Government of Canada, after being told that was imminent, took action to ensure there would be no delay in lifting the ban once an agreement was reached. In so doing, we took the best of two bad options."
He said a "narrative is being developed by those frustrated by the crisis and by partisans" that the Island MP's don't care about Island potato producers. He said that is unfair and untrue adding "this is no time to play the blame game and we need to continue to the take a Team Canada approach in this process, which includes the provincial government doing its part to regulate lands where the potato wart fungus has been found."
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who is also Veterans Affairs Minister and the Island's representative at the cabinet table, issued his own statement, calling the situation his "absoluter top priority." The dean of PEI politics noted he was growing potatoes when PVYn hit the province and "I know what our industry is going through. They're some of the finest people you could ever hope to meet and they don't deserve this. It hurts and it isn't fair."
MacAulay said simply lifting the ban would not solve the problem. He noted "it would lead immediately to an American order banning PEI potatoes that would have no end in sight, and the U.S. has already instructed their border services to reject PEI potatoes at the border. I have seen a lot of trade issues come and go over the years, both as a farmer and as a politician, and I can assure you that playing politics and casting blame on each other isn't going to convince the Americans that our potatoes are safe."
