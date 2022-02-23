Islanders continue to have strong confidence in the food system and a high level of trust for people who produce it, notes the chief executive officer of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity.
John Jamieson was the keynote speaker during the recent annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The session, held in early February, was a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual attendees to comply with COVID protocols.
The centre conducts a survey of Canadians on food issues each year and Jamieson said the 2021 edition showed 76 per cent of Islanders feel the food system is headed in the right direction compared to 39 per cent nationally.
"You have the highest support for your food system in the country," said Jamieson, a former federation executive director who also served as deputy minister of agriculture in the Wade MacLauchlan government.
He said the top five issues identified by Canadians in the survey were keeping food healthy and affordable (cited by 75% of respondents), cost of food (65%), global warming/climate change (63%) health care costs (62%) and the safety of imported food (60%).
When asked who they trust about food issues, 66 per cent of Island said they placed a high trust in farmers compared to 32 per cent of Canadians. A majority of Islanders surveyed (59 per cent) were concerned about animal welfare issues.
The centre CEO said 55 per cent of Islanders were concerned about food affordability compared to 46 per cent nationwide. There was also a higher level of concern about pesticide use in province (59 per cent versus 41% nationally).
When asked if animals should receive antibiotics when ill, 52 per cent of Islanders answered in the affirmative compared to 41% for the entire country. The concern for farm animals receiving hormones was slightly higher in PEI (50%) than the rest of the country (41%).
"Half of those surveyed in PEI think farmers are good stewards of the environment compared to 29 % for the rest of the country. "he said. "That is a good base to build on."
While the level has been dropping since 2017, there is slightly more concern about genetically modified crops here than in the rest of the country (37% and 32 % respectively). Islanders also have a higher perception that organic food is more healthy than the conventional variety (34 versus 21 %).
The vast majority of Islanders (94%) indicated they make an effort to purchase local food compared to 82 % of their fellow Canadians and half of Islanders support the view that food produced locally is healthier and tastes better.
"What we found in the survey is Canadians generally have little knowledge of breeding systems whether we are talking conventional, GMO or organic," Jamieson told the meeting.
He noted Islanders have a high level of trust in farmers and the food system, and he said industry must do a better job of telling their story. Jamieson added he pandemic has resulted in many consumers considering food supply and security issues.
