The next time they have challenge within the industry or on the farm, broadcaster and advertising specialist Terry O'Reilly suggests producers use some vu deja.
The host of such popular CBC Radio programs as The Age of Persuasion and Under the Influence was the keynote speaker at a virtual forum on the future of food held on Canada's Agriculture Day February 22. Turning around the familiar phrase deja vu, which means the sense of experiencing something familiar again, he said vu deja is looking at a familiar situation as if you have never seen it before. That, he said, is when the really creative solutions emerge.
He gave plenty of examples during his hour long session, including the case of Kenyan farmers who were losing large numbers of their chicken flocks to hawks, especially in the chick's first ten weeks of life. He said the solution was found "when they stopped thinking like farmers and started thinking like hawks."
They hid the birds in plain sight by painting them purple with a non-toxic paint that wore off within two months. O'Reilly explained "the hawks didn't recognize purple as dinner." They would land in the middle of the flock and just stare, meaning the survival rate for newborn chicks went from 30 per cent to over 80 per cent.
"Creativity loves a challenge and don't worry about a lack of resources," he told the audience. "When you have no resources you are forced to become resourceful."
He noted the success of the transportation department in the City of Chicago in dealing with a stretch of roadway that had dangerous curves and a high accident rate. They tried all of the usual solutions -- traffic lights, stop signs speed zones but nothing worked. Finally, they painted parallel lines in both directions on the road.
"The lines gave the illusion you were driving faster than you actually were and the first instinct is to slow down," he said.
The veteran advertising representative also noted the success of a Belgian supermarket chain in tackling an age-old problem for most parents-- how to get their children to eat their vegetables. The solution was to involve school children in a contest to rename popular vegetables and sales of the renamed products shot up 150 per cent.
"Don't be afraid to break the rules creatively," he said.
He also urged producers to encourage their staff to brainstorm ideas, telling them not to dismiss any suggestion out of hand, no matter who far-fetched it might be. O'Reilly said it has been his experience "the silly idea just might be the big idea in disguise."
Your staff have to feel safe to suggest ideas," he said. "You have to get inside problems to see the solution."
