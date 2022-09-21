I just discovered a book I’ve been wanting to write for years. It’s called Direct by Kathryn Judge, a law professor and expert in financial regulation at Columbia University (obviously much better qualified than me). The subtitle: The Rise of the Middleman Economy and the Power of Going to the Source.
Years ago I wrote this on a social media profile: Writer, trying to tell stories about producers in a world only interested in consumers. I’ve always been interested in how economic power has slipped away from primary producers and now resides firmly with “middlemen” (hey it’s the word Kathryn Judge uses). Walmart and Amazon (and their private owners the Walton family and Jeff Bezos) are the wealthiest corporations/people in North America.
They both produce absolutely nothing. Their success comes from giving consumers exactly what they want: low prices, choice, excellent customer service and convenience. Politicians would mess with this at their peril, and that’s the problem. There are simply many, many more voters who are consumers rather than producers.
The first chapter in the book, where Judge wants people to clearly understand what she’s getting at, is devoted to agriculture and the food industry. She argues farmers are ensnared in global supply chains that mean all have to meet the price of the cheapest producer, no matter where it’s produced. She highlights the plight of a relative who runs a corn/soybean operation in Illinois. Farmers will recognize the constant effort to build scale and efficiency (bigger equipment, the latest technology) to chase this lowest price, and the debt taken on to do this. The farm continues to struggle financially while soils and the local environment deteriorate.
Judge says the world-wide reach and scale of the handful of food middlemen can create serious problems too. She writes about Stephanie Smith, a young woman from Minnesota who was poisoned by E. coli bacteria in a hamburger she ate at a family picnic. She just survived but is permanently impaired. The hamburger was traced to Cargill, a huge food processing and grain handling company, but exactly where the meat to produce it came from took weeks to find out. Judge quotes from a story written by an investigative journalist that the hamburger “had been an amalgam of various grades of meat from different parts of the cow and from multiple slaughterhouses as far away as Uruguay.”
Fortunately incidents this serious are rare, and food tracing legislation should make it easier to determine the source of contaminated food more quickly. But the benefits consumers enjoy because of the scale and economic power of companies like Cargill comes with very real risks and costs. Judge wants people to recognize this.
Judge (and I agree) doesn’t deny the importance of food processors, brokers, and exporters. However she says their market power is now concentrated in too few hands. Eventually she says this power will bite consumers too who will have little choice but to pay inflated prices (Are we seeing that right now under the guise of inflation?)
Judge certainly wants governments to use anti-trust laws to lessen the economic power of middlemen, but she says consumers can play an important role too and help local producers at the same time.
“Going to the source” as she calls it can be as straight forward as a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), where consumers commit to buying the output from local farms. It can mean doing more research to see if needed purchases can be found produced in the region. She admits it can take some time and effort but Judge argues there are many rewards including understanding the economic underpinnings of your community and simply getting to know more people. Islanders who go to farmers markets understand this well.
Canada and PEI doesn’t fit perfectly into what Judge is describing. Both produce huge surpluses that are marketed around the world by middlemen. The economic power of dealers, brokers and processors is certainly felt every day. Farmers are essentially told what price they’ll receive and it will be based on who’s prepared to sell the cheapest.
There is one sector of middlemen in Canada that even other middlemen are complaining about and that’s the five big food retailers that control 80% of food sales. A federal government standing committee reported that more than half of the crops and livestock produced in Canada go to other countries to be processed, and are often re-imported back to Canada.
“Food processors are dealing with a concentrated retail market in Canada that is dominated by a few large retailers,” the report says.
Food company executives quoted anonymously in news stories say getting the needed investment to process more of Canada’s farm output domestically won’t be easy “We can’t invest as much money in Canada because your profit margins are lower. We can make more money in France, U.K., Germany, whatever…..” The big grocers are called bullies by another executive.
I’m hoping that Kathryn Judge’s book will start more conversations and political awareness that while the food system does deliver good value to consumers, many along the food chain pay a price to enrich the few. It takes time, effort, and often slightly more money to truly support local producers, but as Judge says, and I agree, it can be empowering.
