Ian Petrie

I just discovered a book I’ve been wanting to write for years. It’s called Direct by Kathryn Judge, a law professor and expert in financial regulation at Columbia University (obviously much better qualified than me). The subtitle: The Rise of the Middleman Economy and the Power of Going to the Source.

Years ago I wrote this on a social media profile: Writer, trying to tell stories about producers in a world only interested in consumers. I’ve always been interested in how economic power has slipped away from primary producers and now resides firmly with “middlemen” (hey it’s the word Kathryn Judge uses). Walmart and Amazon (and their private owners the Walton family and Jeff Bezos) are the wealthiest corporations/people in North America.

