PEI’s potato industry is in much better shape than it was a year ago.
Last April, the U.S. border had just reopened after that critical market had been lost for four months. Farmers were spending more time destroying potatoes with snow blowers than packing spuds. Uncertainty ruled. Thankfully, a lot has changed.
Despite a renewed call in the fall by the Washington based U.S. Potato Council that potato wart on PEI continues to be a threat, exports flowed normally to American markets throughout the winter. An international panel of potato wart experts issued a very timely report that most of PEI should be considered wart-free.
Combined with mitigation measures, and CFIA’s testing regime for the few fields where wart has been found, the panel sees negligible risk to other potato growing areas to import tablestock from PEI. The challenge now? Seed potatoes.
When Joe Biden came to Ottawa late last month I was reminded of the story of how Jean Chretien fed PEI potatoes to George Bush twice at a Quebec City trade meeting in April of 2001 to resolve an earlier potato wart trade fight. The Americans had shut down all potato trade with PEI after the initial discovery of a few potatoes with the fungus in one field in the fall of 2000. The CFIA did tens of thousands of soil tests and found nothing more but the ban continued. Chretien reminded Bush he hadn’t keeled over eating PEI spuds. Once Bush got back to Washington, the issue was soon resolved. Resuming seed potato trade will require more than a big feed.
Seed potato growers are the backbone of PEI’s industry. They continue to sell on PEI but can’t sell anywhere else, even in Canada. The industry has now turned to the courts to find some relief, but even if a judge rules in PEI’s favour, it will still mean more challenges ahead.
It’s seed potatoes that are planted every spring, not potato seeds. These potatoes have been in and out of a variety of fields for five to seven years. Seed potato growers must take extraordinary measures to keep this stock disease free.
Potato wart spores would be a serious risk if they came out of a field with the fungus. That’s why the “all-clear” findings in Canada wide testing by CFIA of fields where PEI seed potatoes had been planted is so important. The report by the expert panel mentioned earlier just adds to the confidence that PEI seed potatoes are wart free. As well CFIA does additional testing of fields growing seed potatoes to certify they are safe.
The American market for PEI seed potatoes is certainly lost for now. A U.S. Federal Order is in place that’s very unlikely to be removed. But what about the Canadian market?
That’s where the initial Ministerial Order from November of 2021 by Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau comes into play. The industry argued in a Federal Court hearing in Charlottetown in late March that that order did unnecessary and great harm to PEI’s reputation, and that it’s no longer needed. If the Judge agrees (and I believe the federal minister wants to lose this round… she can then tell her U.S. counterpart that I have no choice but to drop the Order, the Courts are making me do it), then the real hard work begins.
I don’t know whether the threat will be explicit or implicit, but U.S. potato interests will make it known that if Canadian growers outside of PEI buy Island seed potatoes, then the seed potatoes grown in these other provinces will lose their U.S. market access. This isn’t fair or reasonable but it’s how this particular round of potato politics is playing out.
And some of the history of how PEI played the market bully in Canadian potato markets for decades will make this more difficult too. The PEI industry has been very isolated throughout this potato wart nightmare. No one elsewhere has lifted a finger to help and won’t now.
Unless. It’s the quality and productivity of PEI seed potatoes that’s always given the industry here an edge. If Canadian growers aren’t getting what they want from their current seed potato supplier, PEI could slowly win them back. And with all of the oversight and testing by CFIA, PEI could turn this into more reasons to buy PEI again.
It’s hard to regain a reputation. A “harmless to people” fungus in potatoes that wouldn’t fill up the bed of a half-ton truck, and the harsh regulatory language used to describe it, has almost trashed PEI’s. A positive court ruling will give the industry a chance to regain the confidence of former customers, but competitive forces and ugly potato politics won’t make it easy.
