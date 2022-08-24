Andy Walker
Andy Walker

You are not being paranoid if they really are out to get you.

While this may sound like an oversimplification (and I admit it is), it is clear from the recent fish kill in the Morell River that federal and provincial government officials don't react in the same fashion every time one of these incidents occur. The simplification boils down to this-- if the fish die from too much sun, it is an act of God but if the fish die from too much rain, it is a criminal act.

