You are not being paranoid if they really are out to get you.
While this may sound like an oversimplification (and I admit it is), it is clear from the recent fish kill in the Morell River that federal and provincial government officials don't react in the same fashion every time one of these incidents occur. The simplification boils down to this-- if the fish die from too much sun, it is an act of God but if the fish die from too much rain, it is a criminal act.
The fish deaths in the Morell River occurred because warm temperatures during July and early August depleted oxygen levels in the river. Rosie MacFarlane, a freshwater biologist with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, told the media there will have to be changes in the way rivers like Morell that are prone to overheating in an era of climate change are managed in the future.
She noted the department may have to close the river to angling more frequently as a conservation measure. Another suggestion is to plant more trees along the riverbank to provide more shade and help the river from getting as hot.
All in all, that is a sensible approach. It is recognizing there is a problem and it is in everybody's best interest to take whatever action that can be taken to improve the situation. Nobody wants to see fish kills. They have no upside and it is in everybody's best interest to try to stop them from happening.
In fact, it is sounds suspiciously like what many within the agriculture industry argue is the best way to tackle fish kills caused essentially by too much rain that can cause pesticides to end up in streams and rivers. That was the approach taken in Barclay Brook back in 2014 when producers, environmental groups, the province and Cavendish Farms worked together to purchase 96 acres of environmentally sensitive land and take it out of production. There have not been any fish kills in the area since.
However, that does not seem to be the preferred course of action. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans in particular has been aggressive in pursuing legal actions against farmers following fish kills. The most shining example of that approach is the case of Sky View Farms and owners Alex and Logan Docherty, where the government appealed a challenge under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms won by the Dochertys for three years to both the PEI Supreme Court and the PEI Court of Appeal before finally admitting defeat.
I am not saying anybody should get a free pass. However, there has to be a recognition that climate change is a game changer. The 2016 rainfall that resulted in the charge against Sky View was billed as a "once in 700 year rain" (although it is likely it will happen before another seven centuries pass), and wiped out roads and bridges.
Is that the government's fault since it is responsible for most highway construction in the province? Most people would say no and I would agree. The approach followed by government was make the new structures better able to withstand the impacts of climate change. If the government is ready to admit it can't control the weather, why is it expecting farmers to have that power?
