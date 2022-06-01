As this issue went to press, potato planting had passed the halfway mark.
Growers have all of the usual weather-related concerns that have always been part of agriculture. Will there be enough good days in May and early June to get the crop in? Will there be enough rain during the growing season? Will there be too much rain or an early frost ?
As if those concerns weren't bad enough, there is the high cost of fuel and fertilizer. The conflict in the Ukraine and other supply issues has sent the cost of fertilizer and fuel to record highs. In many cases, producers find their fertilizer bills have more than doubled. While some efficiencies can be realized, there is no way any operation can improve efficiency by 100 per cent.
In order to have a successful season, growers of potatoes and every other commodity are going to have to see record prices this fall. There are some encouraging signs as commodity prices remain high but there is no margin for error. Potato growers thought they were on their way to a memorable crop last year after a picture perfect growing season and strong prices heading into the fall. Then the 20 week border closure turned the season into a disaster. That followed two years of dry conditions, not to mention supply chain issues caused largely by COVID-19.
If those high prices don't materialize or the weather doesn't cooperate over the next several months, it would make for a tough fall and winter for many growers with the prospect of making some tough choices next spring. For others, sadly, that choice might be made for them by their financial institution. Hopefully, both the weather and prices will stay positive and 2022 will see a successful harvest.
On another front, it seems hard to believe that one of the province's largest beekeepers actually had a hive and a colony of bees stolen. Many producers have unfortunately had to put up with snowmobilers or ATV's coming on to their property and causing thousands of dollars in damages. There was also an incident a few years ago where vandals took equipment that was left in a blueberry field overnight so the producer could get an early start in the morning for a joyride, again causing thousands of dollars in crop and equipment damage.
I have always found it tough to understand the motivation behind vandalism because it usually provides little direct gain to the vandal. I find this even more difficult because not only is there no gain, there is the very distinct possibility of physical harm. The Kings District RCMP who are investigating the incident, noted in a release "We have reason to believe whoever was involved in removing the hive was not experienced in dealing with bees – it is very possible they were stung quite badly when the hive was moved." Whoever is responsible shouldn't expect much sympathy.
When added on top of losses due to winter kill, this marks a very significant loss not only for this beekeeper but for an industry that is trying to grow to lessen reliance on imported hives.
