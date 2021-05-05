After 19 years of essentially letting sleeping dogs lie, the past few weeks have resulted in a flurry of pronouncements on the issue of supplemental irrigation and holding ponds on the part provincial politicians.
First there was the pronouncement in the budget a pilot project spearheaded by the Canadian Rivers Institute and the Federation of Agriculture would go ahead. That project will see five test wells dug across the province to gather data over the next five years on the impact supplemental irrigation would have on groundwater supply.
Then there was the shocking pronouncement from Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker that supplemental irrigation may be part of the answer to helping Islanders deal with increasingly dry summers. He quite rightly attached a number of caveats to that support-- the data had to be there to show the watershed could support supplemental irrigation and there must be access to all producers as part of what he called a sustainable agriculture strategy.
The proposal sounded much like that put forward by the Certified Organic Producers Cooperative and should form the basis of a plan most people should be able to live with. It is a given the plan will not satisfy those who feel the moratorium should remain in place at any cost but it is a sensible compromise that will protect the water supply and allow producers to help deal with the impact of a changing climate.
Certainly, the willingness of the organic industry and the Green Party to at least discuss the issue takes away some of the argument this is an issue driven entirely by Cavendish Farms and the commercial potato industry. There is no question that sector will reap substantial benefit but few crops can grow without water regardless of the production method.
Environment Minister Steve Myers finally took action to clarify the issue of holding ponds-- about ten years and three governments too late and only about six weeks before the soon to be proclaimed Water Act would have solved the issue anyway. Hopefully it signals the wishy-washy attitude that has been the hallmark of the Department of Environment under both Liberal and Progressive Conservative ministers before him is now at an end.
This is a problem that developed through inaction. There were recommendations that low capacity wells should not be linked together to function like a high capacity well but that was all they were--recommendations. Just like any other recommendation, some people followed it and other didn't.
Regulations that are legally enforceable were needed from day one but never materialized. There is a reason those speed signs we see all along the road are limits and there are consequences if you are caught breaking them. Does anybody really think that if there were signs saying "we recommend you don't go over 90 kilometres but if you do we're not going to do anything about it" were there instead, things would work better?
The environment minister told reporters he thinks the research to end the "silly little moratorium" as he called it is already done. How knows what the next few weeks will bring but it should be interesting to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.