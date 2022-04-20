Since fresh market PEI spuds are rolling southward again under largely the same conditions in place before the 20 week closure, it becomes even harder to view what happened as anything less than a trade war.
It is clear the United States Department of Agriculture, and particularly the National Potato Council who lobbied hard to keep a major competitor out of the marketplace, achieved that goal and held out as long as they could with little in the way of scientific evidence to back them up. Now the attention must quite rightly turn in two directions-- rebuilding the seed industry and taking whatever steps possible to ensure there are no subsequent closures due to wart.
The seed industry has been dealt a major body blow with sales being restricted just to the PEI market until at least 2023. The industry will not make it to next year without some government help and so far Ottawa has shown no signs they are prepared to offer any compensation to the industry. While the money in the federal budget to help find new markets and to assist the Canadian Food Inspection Agency with the job of completing the testing demanded by the Americans before seed can be shipped within Canada and across the border is certainly welcome, that is not compensation.
O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson is the latest to call for land where wart is found to be taken permanently out of production. The former Liberal agriculture minister made the observation during a recent meeting of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, after a CFIA official noted the long-term potato wart management plan is designed to control rather than eradicate the disease.
The Opposition Green Party has also called for the fields to be permanently out of production and officials from the potato board have also indicated that may have to be considered. While the management plan may be scientifically sound, especially if you consider it was accepted by everybody as a control measure for over 20 years, it puts the industry at too much risk.
The land in question amounts to about 1,500 acres or just a fraction of the 85,000 plus acres planted annually. While nobody within the agriculture industry wants to see land taken out of production, in this case it is definitely the lesser of two evils.
On another front, the government has tabled its long-awaited livestock strategy. While opposition politicians have pointed out there is little money in this year's budget for the program, the goals are long term and have the potential to significantly increase livestock production in the province.
A strong livestock sector is vital not only to the economy but also to the environment. As Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson put it, "we need more manure to fertilize crops and increase soil health." That has traditionally been the practice followed but a decline in livestock numbers over the past decade has resulted in the growers searching for more costly alternatives. The strategy has the potential to be a win for both the environment and the economy.
