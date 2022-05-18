It is a bitter, confusing, risky spring for so many PEI famers.
Access to mainland U.S. potato markets could hinge on the outcome of more than 35 thousand soil tests for potato wart; seed potato growers are restricted to sales only on PEI; war in Ukraine has severely disrupted grain and oilseed markets; avian flu is impacting egg and poultry markets; and in the background for all farmers is the skyrocketing cost for fertilizer and fuel. Those are the lemons.
All of this is happening just as federal and provincial governments are laying out what they expect from farmers to fight climate change. This is where there is a chance to make some lemonade. Not a lot mind you.
The federal government has laid out a stiff challenge to farmers: “The defining challenge for Canadian agriculture in the 21st century will be to reduce absolute GHG emissions, and ultimately reach net-zero emissions by 2050, while finding ways to increase yields and economic growth, all while feeding a growing global population.” That’s all? This must have been thought up by someone sitting behind a desk.
It is fertilizer use that’s getting the most attention right now. There’s the energy (usually natural gas) needed to produce fertilizer but there’s an even bigger impact. In a completely natural process soil bacteria turn excess nitrogen, found in both chemical fertilizer and manure, into nitrous oxide, a very potent greenhouse gas. It’s 300 times more effective at trapping warming gases than CO2 and can persist for a century.
Farmers are basically being asked to use less fertilizer, matching just what plants need to be productive. This has been a long time goal of the 4R program: right source, right rate, right time, right place. It’s central to advancements in what’s called precision agriculture. The difference now is that there will be financial incentives to do the work.
There are a series of Best Management Practices, or BMPs, with differing financial support for each: establishment of nurse crops, planting in between commercial row crops to utilize any excess nitrogen and capture CO2 while it grows; using perennial rotation crops to build soil health and extend rotations; no till planting of crops; planting willows in low lying areas of fields to soak up excess nitrates and cut down on erosion and runoff; utilizing the provincial “right rate” program that uses specialized soil tests to prevent overuse of fertilizer; livestock producers get support for better pastures management, and use of feed additives to reduce methane belching.
All of these fit into research programs and recommendations from the “living labs” initiative, the potato board, the “soil first” push from the province and so on. They’re all in line with what many are calling regenerative farming practices. Climate change has now become the reason to stop just talking about rebuilding soils and for all farmers to start adopting these best practices. There’s a lot at stake.
The $60 an acre to plant nurse crops can’t replace the income from a lost seed potato crop, but it’s a chance to try new farming practices that will become more important in the years ahead.
It’s also a chance to take on the huge challenge facing potato growers. Some of the most important varieties like Russet Burbank are notoriously inefficient users of fertilizer. The instinct for growers is to add a little more, not less. In season soil tests, satellite and drone information on how fields are growing will give farmers more precise information about where fertilizer is needed. New varieties that can be productive with less fertilizer are also available.
Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of grains and oil seeds and the bloody conflict has created the very real possibility of food shortages, It’s also pushed the demand and price for these commodities to profitable levels for Island farmers needing alternative crops.
And of course the war is driving up both the availability and cost of fertilizer for possibly a couple of seasons so this new work is very timely.
I want to correct something I wrote about a month ago on an application to purchase land by Island Holdings, and a second application to purchase the very same land by three members of the Irving family. I called it unusual. I had tried at the time to gain an understanding of why this happened but couldn’t.
Island Holdings is a PEI registered company. It’s shareholders James K., James D. and Robert Irving are non-residents. As such they are required under the Lands Protection Act to apply to executive council for permission to purchase anything over five acres. Island Holdings as a corporate purchaser must also apply. Just last month there were a series of land leases by Island Holdings coupled with applications by the three Irvings as the law requires. I regret I didn’t have a better understanding of why this happened when I wrote about it earlier.
