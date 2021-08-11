There will be no snarky comments about farmers with their hands out this year.
The devastation is just too obvious. Heat, drought and wildfires in western Canada has cut deeply into crop production, and forced many livestock producers into making very difficult decisions. PEI farmers and others in the east are looking to help with hay as they did in 2002, but the scale of the problem is so large it will be more symbolic than anything. It’s still worth doing.
Governments, both federal and provincial, are being asked to support these farmers and they will. This comes just as the federal Liberals have been trying to finalize a more generous disaster relief program called AgriRecovery. Ironically it’s the western provinces who have resisted the change (Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said “Quite frankly, there isn’t a province in Canada that can afford it.”) With a federal election likely within months, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has been highly visible encouraging the provinces to support the increased assistance while initiating tax and crop insurance changes that will help, and saying more is coming.
One immediate change: grain farmers whose crops are failing are being told they don’t have to wait until harvest to measure their yield for crop insurance but can harvest now to provide livestock producers with much needed feed. Turning food into feed is a sign of how serious conditions are, and is sending a message to consumers that they can expect higher prices for bread, pasta, cooking oil, cereal, snacks and so on.
The uncertain weather (hands up anyone who thought PEI would get almost perfect levels of heat and moisture so far) is pushing another important development, what’s called vertical farming. It’s like growing fruits and vegetables in greenhouses but on a much larger and more technologically advanced scale.
Supporters of vertical farming point to the vulnerability of Canada’s food supply. The pandemic, this summer’s drought and future water scarcity in normally productive areas in the western U.S. are all challenging whether Canadian consumers can count on the more than $5 billion worth of fruits, vegetables and nuts imported from the U.S. in a normal year.
“We have to really ask the question, ‘How secure are we?’” Evan Fraser, director of the University of Guelph’s Arrell Food Institute told reporter Jake Edmiston. “On fruits and vegetables, we are not secure at all.”
This is where vertical farming comes in. What makes it different from greenhouse production is the use of LED technology. These advanced lights are much more reliable than the sun, and it means production facilities are not specialized structures, but basically just warehouses. Trays of vegetables and lights are stacked on top of each other with plants growing in soil or hydroponically. With no pests, and fertility, moisture and light tightly controlled, these operations can be very productive.
Large food companies are paying attention. McCain Foods is a major investor in Goodleaf, one of the companies leading this revolution. Sobeys, the Maritime based food retailer has established a partnership with Infarm which plans to build growing centres in Calgary, Halifax, Winnipeg, and Hamilton. Infarm claims that by this fall, 90% of the electricity it uses will come from green-certified sources.
What can we expect to see on store shelves? Infarm says besides the current selection of herbs and salad greens, there will be tomatoes, strawberries, peppers, mushrooms and potted plants.
I’m a bit old school and not sure eating food that’s never seen a lick of sunlight is progress, but given that these production centres will be much closer to consumers than California, and provide a more reliable supply not dependent on water short areas in the western U.S., I’ll have to ignore my Luddite instincts.
Years ago a very smart farmer told me most of what’s produced on PEI are “weather” crops. Farmers do well when the weather is poor in other production areas and OK here, and vice versa. It’s shaping up (I’m touching wood) as a year when the weather gods are smiling at farmers working Quebec and to the east, and sending nothing but misery to the rest of Canada, and large sections of the American plains. Despite endless planning and hard work, good fortune for farmers is impossible to predict. Let’s welcome it here (for now) and not begrudge whatever support we can offer to those farmers fortune has turned against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.