As of this writing it looks pretty good for Puerto Rico. And why not. There’s no commercial potato production and empty shelves. Mainland U.S? Seed potatoes? Don’t ask.
Brushed, washed, and sprout inhibited potatoes in paper bags were never a threat to introduce potato wart into the U.S. For those insisting that they were (including U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack) a late January meeting in Washington between politicians, not plant scientists, tells us a couple of things: the Americans are calling the shots, and politicians, not scientists, end trade fights. Call this ban whatever you want, but the hardship and financial losses faced by so many PEI farm families were unnecessary from the get go.
What did Canada’s agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay bring to this meeting with Vilsack to make some progress? I think it was a January 18th notice from U.S. plant health officials (APHIS) that there was another discovery of Pale Cyst Nematode in Idaho. PCN like potato wart is a quarantinable pest and, as I’ve written before, it means exports of fresh potatoes from Idaho must be brushed, washed and sprayed with sprout inhibitor (sound familiar). Surely Bibeau used this as leverage and told Vilsack Canada was prepared to respond in kind to Idaho farmers and shippers if the ban on PEI fresh potatoes didn’t end.
There was also a successful campaign by the PEI Potato Board to inform consumers in Puerto Rico and Massachusetts that high potato prices and some shortages are because PEI hasn’t been allowed to ship to its traditional U.S. markets
Vilsack did buy some time before shipments might restart. He will have to spend a lot of it listening to lobbying from the National Potato Council, the Washington based group that represents U.S. growers. It played the most active role in getting the import ban in place and has spent weeks at regional meetings and in the U.S. media, defending charges from people like me that this has always been about trade protectionism not plant health.
This sliver of hope still leaves enormous uncertainty for farmers planning for the upcoming season. Will PEI have to go on bended knee again in the fall to maybe be allowed to ship to Puerto Rico? Have the Americans now unilaterally altered their signed agreement that what had been a successful wart management plan is now a demand that wart must be eradicated before full trade can resume? Will this be a sword hanging over the head of the industry each and every harvest season?
Then there’s PEI’s critical seed potato industry. Minister Bibeau’s November order prevents PEI seed potatoes from ever leaving the province. This is a demand from the Americans that has more basis in science. Despite Canada wide soil tests in seed potato fields proving negative, Bibeau has the added responsibility of protecting seed potato growers in other provinces. As it stands they would lose their valuable U.S. seed markets if PEI seed moved inter-provincially. The end result? PEI has lost more important markets and has become worryingly isolated. No Team Canada here.
In an interview earlier this month Minister Bibeau said PEI won’t be able to ship seed within Canada until completion of the extensive soil testing required from the October discoveries on farms owned by Irving companies. The large holdings and shared equipment makes this a big job. Bibeau told Real Agriculture “…. we know that we have to proceed with tens of thousands of soil analyses. So CFIA indicated that it may last until 2023. Obviously, we’re trying to give them more resources and to speed up this calendar, but it’s at least a matter of a full year.”
This is unacceptable. PEI’s seed potato industry cannot be destroyed because of a handful of potatoes destined for the french fry plant. Compensation must be provided to keep these farmers whole.
PEI must also continue to do more: take index fields (the 33 fields that had potato wart) out of production; the Irving owned companies must put the welfare of the industry ahead of their corporate needs and plant wart resistant varieties like Prospect (which Cavendish owns) on all potentially suspect fields; PEI MP’s must inform other MPs about the price PEI seed potato growers are paying to keep their farmers in business; and the federal government must keep developing a compensation package that gives farmers here a chance to survive. Creditors will need some assurance that the government won’t abandon them.
And Minister Bibeau and Lawrence MacAulay can’t let Secretary Vilsack backslide on his meagre commitments. If it requires retaliation against Idaho growers, don’t hesitate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.