National economics writer David Olive summed up the problem perfectly: we’re losing workers, not jobs. And nowhere is this truer than in PEI’s most important industries of agriculture, fishing, and tourism.
These are jobs that must be done, year after year, to keep PEI’s resource based economy functioning. Decades ago, Islanders did the work. Now, in farming at least, almost half are done by people from away. They’re called Temporary Foreign Workers. It’s time these workers gain some of the rights and protections the rest of us enjoy.
There’s desperation at play really for both employers and workers. Farmers, fish plant owners, and, increasingly, tourism operators have small windows of time to make hay. The work is often monotonous, difficult and, at times, back breaking. Fewer and fewer Islanders will do it. The foreign workers from Mexico, the Caribbean, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Russia and so on will. They come here because of poverty and lack of opportunity in their home countries.
It’s a story that’s been around for centuries. In his book Logjams and Widow-Makers, J. Clinton Morrison writes about able-bodied Islanders going to the woods in Maine every winter during the late 1800’s to cut down the vast timber resources to feed saw and pulp mills. The work was dangerous and hard, but the money was crucial for many Island families to survive. More recently, it’s Atlantic Canadians who do the dirty work in the Alberta tar sands.
Language and cultural differences already isolate a lot of temporary foreign workers who come to Canada. Their freedom of movement is further restricted by regulations which tie them to one employer. If they leave or are let go they must leave the country.
While many come back year after year to farms and fish plants, there are examples of exploitation and abuse. CBC reported on one very troubling case of farm workers from Vietnam. They told the CBC that they first had to pay an agent in Vietnam $60,000 to make arrangements to get work here. Once on PEI there was no accommodation and the employer demanded kickbacks from pay checks. Promised work dried up, and one worker was told to sign papers that everything was in order. The worker refused.
The only recourse in situations like this is to apply for an open work permit, the ability to go to another job. The application is long and complicated and carries risk of reprisals if federal officials turn it down. In this case, the workers did get these permits. In fact, 30 to 40 workers have received open work permits since 2019, with 22 linked to the farming operation mentioned above. The CBC said the workers are concerned that they and their families would be at risk if the name of the employer is revealed.
You would think that an employer like this would be unable to use this program. Not yet. The PEI government is slowly taking steps to give migrant workers more protection from this kind of abuse. It’s passed the Temporary Worker Protection Act but regulations still have to be
developed to enforce the law. The opposition is pushing the government to move quickly. It requires foreign worker recruiters to be licensed, and employers to be registered. Both will be subject to suspension or cancellation. Government will also be able to recover any fees illegally charged by recruiters. These are important steps forward.
The people who work with migrant workers want federal and provincial governments to go
further. I joined a news conference with organizations from all three Maritime provinces who work directly with temporary foreign workers. They try to build trust, resolve problems and push for reforms.
The worst abuses like the one described above appear to be rare, but these advocates say it’s extremely difficult for workers who are totally dependent on one employer for their work visa, accommodation and pay check to speak out. They say what’s needed is not just a path to permanent resident status, but immediate access to labour and wage laws.
Whatever changes come it must recognize the power and control employers have right now, the risk of exploitation. But employers must be fairly treated too. Many have worked hard to build good relationships with their workers.
What we have to realize is that temporary foreign workers have become essential to PEI’s most important industries. These aren’t backpackers in Europe looking for a couple of months of work on a farm, or young Quebecers coming here to pick tobacco and harvest magic mushrooms. These are the people who make many fruit and vegetable farms, lobster processing plants and so on operate for months every year.
Just like the Islanders who went to Maine in the 1800’s most temporary foreign workers want to get home to their families at the end of the season. Let’s make sure we treat them fairly and with respect while they’re here.
