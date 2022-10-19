Ian Petrie
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

National economics writer David Olive summed up the problem perfectly: we’re losing workers, not jobs. And nowhere is this truer than in PEI’s most important industries of agriculture, fishing, and tourism.

These are jobs that must be done, year after year, to keep PEI’s resource based economy functioning. Decades ago, Islanders did the work. Now, in farming at least, almost half are done by people from away. They’re called Temporary Foreign Workers. It’s time these workers gain some of the rights and protections the rest of us enjoy.

