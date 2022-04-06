It’s clearly good news that PEI fresh potatoes will start moving into U.S. mainland markets again after being shut out for almost four months. But a lot of damage has been done, and there’s an extraordinary amount of work needed to make things right.
One of the least understood, but most important, elements of success in the potato industry are the relationships between packers and dealers here and wholesale buyers, brokers and retailers elsewhere. In the U.S. these relationships were strained or broken because of the border closure. Like PEI growers, U.S. buyers know there’s no guarantee it will be business as usual this fall. Western PEI grower Colton Griffin told the Guardian’s Logan MacLean “Nobody’s going to want to sign a contract with P.E.I. growers if there’s a chance that we can’t fulfill it, if this issue happens again next year.” Rebuilding that trust will take time, said Griffin, who had to destroy 18 million pounds of his crop this winter. “Most buyers like to contract stuff a year ahead and know stuff’s going to be there. And P.E.I. obviously hasn’t fulfilled its end of the deal this year.”
It doesn’t end there. U.S. buyers had to find other regional suppliers. Some would have wanted assurances this new business would continue. This was the pattern through previous disease crises like PVYn and, in some cases, well established markets were lost forever.
This is why it will require steely nerves and good judgement for all those farms growing for the U.S. fresh market. It’s a safer bet for shipments to Puerto Rico which is very welcome. There will even be time to get bags printed and labelled properly. Given that 90% of Puerto Ricans speak Spanish, I wonder what the “Don’t Plant” in English was supposed to accomplish anyway.
It’s the future for seed potato growers that’s going to require the most time and attention. They are prevented from selling anywhere outside of PEI. These are generally smaller growers with additional costs to closely monitor the health of the crop (a need to keep virus levels low), and harvest earlier so yields are reduced. The uncertainty of the U.S. market for fresh potatoes means even local PEI sales are being lost.
I don’t know exactly what it will take to get seed potato shipments moving again. The 35 thousand soil tests from last October’s discovery will be a start. That will take most of next season and possibly longer (it just can’t). Then, like it or not, it will mean more negotiating with the Americans. Why? Other provinces have seed potato producers too who want to ship to U.S. buyers but the Americans have said this trade will stop if PEI seed potatoes are shipped inter-provincially. So until PEI gets the go ahead to ship to the U.S., Canadian markets will be out of reach too.
We know it will mean additional measures above what’s in the current long-term management plan. Will removing the 34 “index” fields (the ones where wart has been found over 20 years) from future production and trees planted to prevent any movement of soil be enough? How about planting wart resistant varieties in adjacent and all contact fields? Will increasing the already stiff certification program by CFIA that all seed growers have to go through including visual inspections and soil testing be sufficient?
An agreement must be based on international protocols and sound science. This is where the time and energy of scientists, regulators, politicians and industry people should have been spent over the last four months, not worrying about whether a Massachusetts family is going to plant sprout inhibited PEI table stock in November in their garden.
The bottom line for me is that if the regulations and management regimes are suitable to restart seed potato shipments the fresh markets will take care of themselves. This will take time, and for now seed growers must be kept whole through proper compensation. These farmers can’t be sacrificed because of a handful of potatoes that were well contained in regulated fields. They’re just too important to the integrity and reputation of the industry.
I think there are other steps needed to bring a little stability to the industry. I’ve written before that I’d like to see the bankrupt New Leaf Essentials plant in Slemon Park that handled pulses and oil seeds become part of the Grain Elevators Corporation, a crown corporation. A lot of potato growers are thinking about a Plan B for some of their production, other markets that would be more reliable and not as likely now to get caught in commodity trade wars. Seeing that plant sitting idle while potato growers consider rolling the dice is unfortunate. It wouldn’t solve all the problems but would be beneficial to many.
Risk has been and will always be part of the lives of farmers. What this unnecessary trade war has done is layer on more uncertainty and distrust. There’s an enormous amount of ill will towards U.S. potato industry leaders that won’t easily be forgotten. If it took the threat of Canadian retaliation on U.S. states with their own quarantinable pests to get this fixed I say Bravo! Minister Marie Claude Biibeau. As I wrote back in November a commodity trade fight always get ugly, and many, many people who have no responsibility for it get hurt.
