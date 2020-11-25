The recent announcement by the provincial government of $1.19 million in assistance to seed potato growers comes as welcome news to the industry.
"It is a file we have been working on for some time and it will be a real shot in the arm to growers as they prepare for next season." said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI. Potato Board. "The seed sector is the backbone of our industry. Success starts with good seed."
The fund is available to seed producers who experienced a loss in sales of seed potatoes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic who can provide adequate documentation of these losses. Items funded include losses in revenue experienced from lost seed potato markets (i.e. seed potatoes sold at a lower value in another market); losses in revenue that resulted from disposal of seed potatoes; extra-ordinary costs related to storing seed beyond regular storage period and extra-ordinary costs related to disposal of seed potatoes.
Funding is available for up to 10% of the value of seed potato lots and for such costs as electricity, interest and insurance beyond regular storage period, grading and de-sprouting and transportation and disposal. Losses in revenue related to 2019 production issues are not eligible.
The program is being administered by the department and applications will be accepted until January 15, 2021.
“We know COVID-19 has had a negative impact on our seed growers, by reducing the volume of potatoes sold and adding extraordinary costs for disposal of surplus potatoes," said Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson. "This funding will help to ensure that Island farmers are in a sound financial position to continue to contribute to the Island economy when the current difficulties are over.”
Potato Board Chair Jason Hayden added “Seed growers are the foundation of a healthy potato industry, but this has been a hard year for the seed sector. By putting relief dollars in the hands of these producers, this program will help ensure our industry remains strong and stable.”
Looking ahead to next spring, Donald said there are indications seed could be hard to obtain as growers in most provinces experienced a similar situation to PEI. The changing demand caused by COVID-19 saw a significant percentage of seed in North America either diverted to lower value markets or disposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.