Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson has pledged to add additional funding to the Alternative Land Use Services (ALUS) Program.
Opposition Leader Peter-Bevan Baker has a motion on the order paper calling for additional funding and he also questioned the minister on the issue recently in the legislature. Bevan-Baker, who is also the official opposition critic for agriculture and land, noted the program has enjoyed tremendous success since it was first introduced in 2008.
"It’s a great program, and it’s one that provides benefits to our land and our environment, but also to farmers who are compensated or paid for, amongst other things, taking land out of production, and in so doing, mitigating potential impacts such as soil erosion and siltation of our
waterways," he went on to say.
When the program was first introduced, $750,000 was allocated to the fund but he noted that amount was down to $745,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The opposition leader went on to say "So, after 13 years and all of the increases in cost of living and CPI over that time, we’re
actually spending less now than what was budgeted back in 2008."
Thompson said the department is currently conducting a review of program funding, explaining
"It’s been five years since it’s been tweaked at all, and right now, we’re in the middle of modernizing it so it takes us to the next generation. I’m happy to increase the funding on that
because I feel it’s one of the most important programs that we can use for farmers and the environment to co-mingle. I hope, with the new – the cap talks that we have, this will be a part of the modernization."
Dr. Bevan-Baker said news of additional funding "makes my heart sing." He added the program pays an average of $75 an acre for the six services provided under the program and he described that as woefully inadequate giving the increase in land values over the past several years.
"Island farmers have embraced this program, and they’ve made significant improvements to our land and their land through it," he told Thompson "How do you expect them to continue to participate if the rates don’t increase to reflect current financial realities?"
The minister said the price paid was part of the review process, agreeing land values had increased significantly over the past five years. Thompson added "When we look at the ALUS program, no one’s ever been refused the funding for it. But there are situations that, in the review, I want to look at."
He said the review process has been slowed down by the fact the work has to be done by contractors over the summer and they have been busy over the past several years. The minister said the province is looking at whether the Department of Transportation can do some of the work for the program "so we can get it done more timely and more efficiently. I think everyone will benefit from that."
The opposition leader continued saying the Island agriculture sector has "a fantastic opportunity to be a significant contributor to our efforts to reach net zero by 2040. Many other jurisdictions are rewarding farmers, paying farmers, for ecosystem services, which is essentially what ALUS does, by paying them to capture carbon."
The opposition leader said the Green Party is committed to bringing forward programs that benefit and pay both farmers and the environment. He asked Thompson if government is committed to an "immediate and substantial increase to the ALUS program to pay Island farmers for capturing carbon and, in so doing, improve our environment."
Thompson replied he saw a future where Island producers would be farming carbon, adding "We’ll be burying that in the ground, and they’ll be well compensated for that. That’s the path forward and that’s the way we want to go."
He added "most people don’t realize we have 10,000 acres of community pastures and there’s so much ecosystem here that we’re not even talking about yet. I think we can’t underestimate what the farmers are already doing, and we’ve got to support them all the way to net zero. This
government and I will be supporting that 100%."
