As this issue went to press, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson was in the process of delivering the report compiled by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the Brendel/Red Fox land sale to the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development.
The committee issued a subpoena to the minister ordering him to produce the report and Thompson vowed to deliver the document personally following the March 5 sitting of the legislature. However, the committee will not be able to release the report but can make recommendations based on its contents.
Under questioning from Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton, the minister repeated his contention that "nobody wants this report released more than me. " However, he maintained he was bound to obey the letter of the law. The report is currently being reviewed by the Information and Privacy Commissioner before its public release in response to several Freedom of Information requests and Thompson is still vowing Islanders will see the report in its entirety.
After receiving the report earlier this year, the minister concluded there were reasonable and probably grounds to conclude two individuals and a corporation were in contravention of the Lands Protection Act in relation to a series of paper transactions which left Red Fox Acres Limited (with Rebecca Irving listed as the only shareholder) as owner of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Bedeque Area. Both Irving and Red Fox have asked for a judicial review of the minister's order to come into compliance by divesting land.
Beaton reminded the minister he has gone to great lengths to avoid releasing the report and asked "Does a standing committee really have to go to the great lengths of issuing a subpoena in order to get the minister to finally act on his proposed transparency on this file?" The minister simply answered "yes."
In making the request, the committee argued the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act does not apply to the legislature and the act authorizes public bodies like the Department of Agriculture and Land to release the document to comply with a subpoena.
O'Leary-Inverness MLA and Liberal Agriculture Critic Robert Henderson also questioned Thompson in the legislature, saying "there has been a lot of saga and stories, finger-pointing, buck-passing, the list goes on."He asked the minister to again make the report public.
The former agriculture minister then turned his attention to Education Minister Natalie Jameson, who is responsible for IRAC at the cabinet table, asking her if she felt the report should be made public. She didn't answer saying the commission operates at arm's length from government.
Henderson persisted, noting that Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox and Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle have been critical of the commission in the past. He asked the education minister if she agreed with those criticisms.
Thompson intervened, saying he believes in the process and that IRAC has a major role to play when it comes to regulating land transactions. When Henderson asked the minister to release a "Coles Notes" version of the report in the legislature, the minister replied if the Standing Committee on health wanted to do that, it was their option "but this minster will not break the law."
Beaton thanked the Liberal agriculture critic for the "finally jumping on the bandwagon" and asked Thompson if his department had consulted IRAC on how to improve the Lands Protection Act. She said the commission is not allowed to appear before the 12 member Lands Matters process.
"IRAC is not going to talk to the advisory committee, but IRAC does talk to Executive Council and I want to understand why the minister has not done any homework on this issue and is putting it all off on an advisory committee that truly can’t get at all of the information. Why are you not doing any of your homework?"
Thompson argued Executive Council has spoken with IRAC and "I am committed to seeing this through to the end. The advisory committee is an important step in this; so is Executive Council, so is all of government. These questions are important, that we get to the bottom of everything and we make the Lands Protection Act, P.E.I. strong so it’s not just this generation, it’s the next generation."
Meanwhile the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said the Brendel case is a "shining example of how land tractions should not happen on PEI." Robert Godfrey said the rules laid down in the Lands Protection Act must be universally enforced and "those breaking the rules need to know there will be consequences."
The women's district director of the National Farmers Union agreed, saying she is concerned about how many similar tractions may be taking place under the radar while the act is being reviewed. Edith Ling is concerned Islanders may never see the report in its entirety despite the minister's promise adding "you can bet the Irving lawyers will be going over the report with a fine tooth comb and will not hesitate to object against anything they don't want released."
