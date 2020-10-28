While the contents of an investigation by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission have yet to be released, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson maintains there are "reasonable and probable grounds that two individuals and Red Fox Acres Limited contravened the Lands Protection Act."
The commission studied a series of paper transactions last summer which resulted in a company with Rebecca Irving as the sole shareholder owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, who is CEO of Master Packaging and president of Indian River Farms. Her uncle, Robert Irving, is president of Cavendish Farms.
This is the same land three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase just before the 2019 election. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17, 2019 . Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited. The land transaction happened when the Gardiners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved.
Thompson said in a statement the parties involved have received correspondence from government asking them to divest land and become compliant with the Lands Protection Act within 120 days.
"The parties will be required to report their actions to become compliant directly to IRAC who will then confirm this with government. If they do not come into compliance within 120 days, I am prepared to take further enforcement steps as may be determined necessary," the agriculture and land minister said.
Thompson explained government, there are two options for penalty for individuals or corporations who contravene the Lands Protection Act. An order can be issued to reduce aggregate land holding to the maximum permitted, which is currently in progress. There is also an option to pursue a summary conviction, which would be brought before a provincial court judge. In addition to these options, IRAC has the ability to impose a financial penalty as well.
The minister is also encouraging the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to invite IRAC to present their findings of the investigation, and provide members of the Legislative Assembly an opportunity to ask questions on the investigation.
The minister described the report as "lengthy and complex", adding he would comment on the contents after the commission released the document.
"Our government is committed to respecting and enforcing the Lands Protection Act," he concluded. ' I hope that all those involved in this investigation will respect the findings of the investigation and act to take the corrective actions.”
