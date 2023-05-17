The provincial government remains committed to a province-wide land use plan to ensure quality farmland remains available for farming, says Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson.
Minister Thompson was responding to questions from the Island Farmer just before the opening of the spring/summer sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature and the Speech from the Throne, both scheduled for Friday, May 12.
Thompson declined to reveal any contents of the throne speech but said that “one of my main priorities as agriculture minister will be to grow our industry for the better, which will include protecting our farmland.”
“We are losing too much farmland too quickly, and our government is prepared to combat this by being the first to commit to a province-wide Land Use Plan.
“I’ve often said it, but the one thing we aren’t making anymore of is land – so we have to protect it for our next generations. I look forward to working with (Lands) Minister (Rob) Lantz on making this a reality for our industry.”
Thompson said he is thrilled to be back working with the agriculture community, after holding the portfolio for most of Premier Dennis King’s first government.
After easily winning re-election in his Stanhope-Marshfield riding in the provincial election April 3, Thompson was rewarded by being named deputy premier, minister of justice and public safety, attorney general, and minister of agriculture when Premier King announced his new cabinet April 14.
“In my first couple of years as agriculture minister, we faced a lot of challenges head-on. I look forward to growing our industry, furthering our climate file, strengthening our Island soils, and continuing to invest in the mental health and wellbeing of our farmers.”
Thompson downplayed the added burdens of his multiple cabinet portfolios that might deflect his attention from agriculture.
“We are all looking forward to working together to grow our own portfolios, with the mindset of supporting and growing our Island as best as we can. The favourite part of my job is connecting with people in the agriculture industry, and I’m excited to get back to working with colleagues, both new and old.”
Thompson said he was especially proud to have championed the ‘Farmers Talk’ program to help with any mental health issues faced by farmers in a very demanding, pressure-filled industry.
“As a farmer, I understand the difficulties that our industry can endure, and one of my main priorities was to establish a free mental health service that could help, not just farmers, but farm families and farm employees. I’m really looking forward to strengthening this program because it’s so important.”
Thompson said another priority is to find a resolution to the current ban on P.E.I. seed potato exports, in place since potato wart was found in two fields in the fall of 2021.
The agriculture minister said the government has fully supported the potato industry through this challenging time. “We had a couple of successful trips with our industry to Ottawa and Washington in advocating for our potatoes and affected crops, but we still have work to do for our seed growers.
“My department has been a part of countless working groups including the federal-led modernization of the Long-Term Management Plan as well as the recommendations made from the International Advisory Panel on Potato Wart.”
Thompson said that science and data should lead decisions. “We agree with the findings of the scientific panel in that P.E.I. could be a viable area for pest-free production. With that said, we understand that the federal government will be ready to make a decision after the investigation is complete.”
Thompson declined comment on whether a full public inquiry is needed to address concerns raised by several P.E.I. groups over alleged illegal land acquisition and violations of the Lands Protection Act. The LPA now falls under the Department of Housing, Land and Communities, and Thompson deferred comment to that department.
Another area that excites the minister is the new Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership, which will invest over $45 million directly into the Island agriculture industry over five years.
“We are finalizing the programs now, but we know that there will be a large focus on climate and assisting farmers to lead the way on this file. We’ve always said, farmers are willing to help, but we cannot do this on their backs, so we look forward to introducing some new innovative supports and working with our local industry to achieve our climate targets.”
Thompson said his department remains committed to the ongoing cleanup from hurricane Fiona. “We know that it was the worst storm to ever hit Canadian shores and is definitely still at the front of mind for a lot of Islanders.”
He noted that the Department of Agriculture introduced a suite of programs that committed over $17 million to help support the sector in the clean-up and also building back a better, more resilient industry. The government has already delivered over $12 million in direct programming to help farmers deal with the effects from Fiona.
Thompson said he is looking forward to continuing the work he started with the agriculture industry. “My message to farmers is: “Be proud of what you do. And let’s get to work.”
