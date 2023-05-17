Thompson swearing in

P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry congratulates Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson following his swearing-in ceremony. Also offering his congratulations is P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, in background.
Bloyce Thompson

Bloyce Thompson, P.E.I. Agriculture Minister

The provincial government remains committed to a province-wide land use plan to ensure quality farmland remains available for farming, says Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson. 

Minister Thompson was responding to questions from the Island Farmer just before the opening of the spring/summer sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature and the Speech from the Throne, both scheduled for Friday, May 12. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.