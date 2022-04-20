Calling it a "moment of pride" Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson recently tabled the province's first livestock strategy in the legislature.
"It’s been talked about before and we finally got it across the finish line," he noted during a discussion with O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson.
Developed after consultations with industry and stakeholders, the strategy lays out a plan focused on five main pillars. Leading that list is industry productivity, with a focus on increasing outputs in relation to inputs. he document noted this can be accomplished by adopting new technologies, finding feed and other efficiencies, improvements to livestock health, and improving the use of existing resources through professional development and extension activities The focus areas for that pillar include livestock supply, industry efficiency, animal disease surveillance and attracting new entrants to the industry.
The resource capacity pillar will focus on such things as feed production and availability, processing capacity and livestock support industries. Resource Capacity refers to having adequate raw resources, land, infrastructure and industry support available to support the viability of the livestock industry. This includes feed availability, processing capacity, livestock support industries and organizations, research capacity, community pastures, and waste management.
Environmental Sustainability is the third pillar and will see a focus on agri-environmental practices that promote the sustainability of the livestock sector through reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the implementation of beneficial management practices (BMPs) and improvements to soil health.
The revenue diversification pillar will encourage producers to focus on brand development and alternative sources of revenue. The final pillar focuses on managing risk such as price volatility, extreme weather events, land use conflicts, animal welfare concerns, as well as biosecurity and disease-related risks.
"To build this, we really want to get our numbers back to where they were post-BSE days with our livestock, because livestock are going to be a big part of our ecosystem going forward and they’ll be a big part of our net zero targets," the agriculture and land minister said.
Henderson said he is a big supporter of the strategy and began some work on its development during his tenure as minister in the former Liberal government. However he expressed concern there is no significant increase in the department budget to fund the five-year plan.
The minister said some of the funding will come from the current federal-provincial Canadian Agricultural Partnership, adding he is hoping there will be additional dollars when a new agreement is signed with Ottawa next year.
The opposition MLA reminded the minister there was a massive decline in cattle numbers on PEI from 1996 with 95,000 head of cattle to 59,000 in 2016. He asked if the province would consider diverting some of the money from the potato contingency fund to encourage more cattle farms on PEI, or to create new community pasture opportunities on PEI to expand existing cattle herds.
Thompson replied "There’s nothing I would love to see more than the potato industry get some more cattle. I think – I’m not sure if this is unparliamentarily – but the word “manure”, we need this manure for our soil. The more organic matter we have in our soil, the better we are."
The minister, who is a dairy farmer himself, added he is encouraged by an increase in the cattle herd. He called the 10,000 acres of community pastures "a huge opportunity there that we can use to help sequester carbon. We have to utilize those to the utmost value that they do have."
The executive director of the PEI Cattle Producers said the organization was consulted during development of the strategy and is now in the process of reviewing the final document. Amanda Miller noted the goal of the document is in line with a strategy from industry groups in the three Maritime Provinces aimed at making the region self sufficient when it comes to beef cattle. Miller said that goal will help ensure not only the viability of producers but the long-term future of Atlantic Beef Products, the only federally inspected beef processing facility in the region.
The executive director said the provincial strategy seems to have a wider focus, including such areas as environmental sustainability and revenue diversification. Miller explained the regional plan tends to focus more on production issues.
