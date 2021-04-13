Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson will be addressing the annual district meeting of the National Farmers Union set for Friday at Credit Union Place in Summerside.
Thompson is slated to address the delegates at 1:15 to start the afternoon session. Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton and Lynne Lund, the Green Party environment critic, will also hold a question and answer session with delegates. Opposition Leader Peter Bevan Baker will also address the delegates.
The morning session will be taken up with reports, including updates from District Director Doug Campbell and Women's District Director Edith Ling, and resolutions. Don Jardine will offer a local perspective on climate change.
The afternoon session will also include the election of District Director, Women's District Director and Youth District Director and remarks from Women's Advisory Member Carina Phillips and National Board Member Byron Petrie.
