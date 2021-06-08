Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability June 17.
Thompson, who will be accompanied by Deputy Minister Brian Matheson, will be updating committee members on the work of the Land Matters Advisory Committee and briefing on denied 2020 AgriRecovery application.
The meeting is slated for 1 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building. The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cry Deagle and also includes Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Green Party MLA's Hannah Bell and Ole Hammarlund and Liberals Robert Henderson and Hal Perry.
