Three Island communities will be receiving funding from the FCC AgriSpirit Fund.
Alberton will be receiving $25,000 to purchase protective fire gear and two thermal imaging cameras to assist with search and rescue. The New London Rural Fire Company will be receiving a similar amount to purchase an emergency water rescue vehicle. Meanwhile, the Town of Three River will be getting $10,000 from the fund to purchase a new pager system and fire truck radios.
Nationally, Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its FCC AgriSpirit Fund to 88 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects.
“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund supports projects that make positive changes in rural communities,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “Giving is not just about making a donation. It’s about making a difference. We hope all the community groups that received funding will thrive and continue their good work in their communities for many more years to come.”
This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for various community improvement initiatives that enrich the lives of residents in cities, towns or Indigenous communities with fewer than 150,000 people. The fund is one of the ways FCC gives back to the communities where its customers and employees live and work.
Over the past 18 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,444 projects, an investment of $18 million. The next application period opens March 1, 2022. Registered charities, municipalities and non-profit organizations interested in funding can visit [www.fccagrispiritfund.ca]www.fccagrispiritfund.ca for eligibility requirements, to apply online and view past projects.
