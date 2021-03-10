There are three Islanders on the inaugural list of the Top 50 in Canadian Agriculture campaign, organized by the Canadian Western Agribition.
Potato grower John Phillips of Arlington was named in the mentor category, fellow potato producer Terry Curley of Norboro was named in the deal maker portion of the competition and organic farmer Matt Hughes of Kelly's Cross was named as an innovator. There were ten people named in each category and the other two classifications were upstarts and designated hitters.
John Phillips has been farming for almost 40 years with his brothers Barrie and Sherwin. Over time, they built WestCountry Farms into a successful farming operation. One of the biggest factors in their success was their willingness to try new methods to better the farm while humbly accepting guidance from peers in the industry.
The potato industry has seen many changes throughout John’s career, and he often was a level-headed voice through difficult and challenging times. While he was never one to gravitate towards the front of the room, when John spoke, people listened. John volunteered his time to producer organizations for twelve consecutive years and was a valued member of the Potato Processing Committee and the Potato Producers organization. John has also given countless hours to his local community.
John’s passion for agriculture is very evident. He always had time for a tour of their farm, to speak to a classroom, or to host community outreach events at the farm such as Open Farm Day. He was keenly interested in the environment and sustainability of the land was a key focus whenever he considered how best to manage his fields. His ability to ‘meet in the middle’ and not always see things as black and white allowed him to better relate to those who are not as familiar with his industry. John’s success in agriculture was contingent on the advice of his peers early in his farming career, and he never forgot that. As younger generations of farmers begin to farm, he is quick to offer advice and help whenever needed.
In 2019, WestCountry Farms was selected as producer of the year at the O’Leary Potato Blossom Festival as well as runners up for Cavendish Producer of the Year. When the time came to make a decision about the future of the farm, John’s neighbours, Bryan and Kyle Maynard were interested in purchasing the farm so the decision was made to sell. The transition was smooth, as both parties had enjoyed a harmonious relationship. Rather than enjoying his retirement life, he has begun work with Bryan and Kyle; offering his years of perspective as a mentor to this younger generation of farmers. The example he has set and the dedication he has taken towards mentorship makes him a worthy recipient of this recognition.
Terry Curley's ancestors emigrated from County Monaghan in Ireland in the 1840’s during the Great Potato Famine and settled in Freetown. Terry himself began to farm commercially with his father, Pat, as Monaghan Farms. An early focus in the 1980’s was on processing potatoes for both the French fry business and a local potato chip manufacturer. In 1988, Terry began growing for Frito Lay.
This diversity worked to his advantage and he was ready to move in a new direction and expand further into the chip industry when Frito Lay approached him in 2001 with an idea to grow and export their own varieties. Terry knew his strength was in production and looked to West Isle Enterprises Ltd and Rod MacNeill for his long experience in international export to complete a successful team. Starting with three loads in 2002, the business has expanded and Monaghan Farms is now one of the largest international suppliers for Frito Lay in terms of high quality potatoes that can be exported in top condition for use in processing plants around the world.
The whole potato industry in PEI has certainly benefitted from the successful partnership between Monaghan Farms, West Isle Enterprises and Frito Lay, with acreage and prices expanding in recent years. In addition, Terry and his son, Derrick, have expanded the acreage of chip potato seed on PEI in recent years.
Monaghan Farms has been the recipient of many awards over the years for their production excellence and their contribution to the local industry, including top supplier awards from McCain Foods and Frito-Lay, Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, and a Recognition Award from the Prince Edward Island Potato Board in 2011.
With innovation often comes big risks; nonetheless, Terry Curley has demonstrated an ability to make the deals necessary to continually grow and advance his business, benefiting not only Monaghan Farms but the whole potato industry here on Prince Edward Island.
Matt Hughes is the owner and operator of Oak Isle Farm and Hughes Forestry. Matt grew up on his family’s dairy farm, and, ever since he was very young, he envisioned himself being a farmer when he grew up. Matt followed a path in the trades and then worked for the PEI Federation of Agriculture for several years while farming on the side; he is now expanding his farm, and currently farming & running his forestry business full time. Matt is very fortunate to have his dad as his closest farming neighbor, so he still gets to work with him.
The farm has a flock of sheep which are raised using an intensive grazing system, with the lambs raised predominately for meat. They also ship our wool to MacAuslands Woolen Mill. The farm grows three acres of pumpkins, which are directed marketed, and one acre of asparagus, all for fresh market. Hughes also has a small forestry business, which focuses on sustainable forest management.
He is currently a board member for the PEI Federation of Agriculture as well as the PEI Sheep Breeders Association.
