After 22 plus years in the editor's chair, the time has arrived for retirement.
I have thoroughly enjoyed telling the stories of the Island's number one industry for over two decades. I still find it hard to believe it has been that long. It seems like yesterday I signed off on the first issue back in November of 2000.The lead story was the impact on the potato industry of the first border closure due to potato wart.
Unfortunately, I am leaving as the potato industry (especially the seed sector) is still feeling the impact of Potato Wart 2.0. The Federal Court turned down the Potato Board's application for a judicial review on the decision of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau to close the border in Novem- ber of 2021.A national potato wart steering committee composed of industry and government officials, continues to work towards a solution and hopefully a way can be found to not only end the seed ban but to ensure there is no potato wart 3.0.
There have been so many stories and trends that stand out over my ten- ure.The decline of the hog industry (back in 2020 the industry appeared on a growth track) and several factors including the closure of the processing plant in Charlottetown have resulted in a consolidation of production in the hands of a small number of pro- ducers. Given the fact much of the infrastructure in place in 2020 has now disappeared, a substantial increase in new players is unlikely.
On the other side of the ledger, the organics industry has grown from mar- ginal to mainstream.While there was a slight decline in the last couple of years,this sector is here to stay.The gap between organic and conventional practices is closing due to both environ- mental factors and consumer demand.
The big story has certainly been the impact of climate change.The damage caused last fall by Post Tropical Storm Fiona is in the billions of dollars for the industry and that will likely just be the tip of the iceberg with more powerful storms possible going forward. Mitiga- tion and adaptation must continue to be job one for the industry.
A heart-felt thank you for the kin words I received over the last few weeks when I shared my decision to leave.Thank you as well to the staff at Island Press, both past and pres- ent, I had the pleasure to work with.
A special thank you to salesperson extraordinaire Barb Mazerolle and lay- out wizard Aura Lee Shepard, who always made my work look better than it was.The biggest thank you goes to those of you who allowed me to tell your stories.
I leave knowing the paper is in good hands editorially in the person of Bill McGuire, a former colleague from my time at The Guardian. I hope he enjoys reporting on the Island's number one industry (and I don't mean just in terms of dollars but also the people involved) as much as I have.
