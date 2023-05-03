Andy Walker

After 22 plus years in the editor's chair, the time has arrived for retirement.

I have thoroughly enjoyed telling the stories of the Island's number one industry for over two decades. I still find it hard to believe it has been that long. It seems like yesterday I signed off on the first issue back in November of 2000.The lead story was the impact on the potato industry of the first border closure due to potato wart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.