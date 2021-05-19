There are a lot of balls in the air when it comes to getting to a resolution of a controversial land purchase by the Irving family which took place almost two years ago.
A judicial review, legal action being considered by the Crown Prosecutor, hearings and recommendations from a legislative committee, the ongoing work of the Land Matters Advisory Committee, all amidst growing public confusion and frustration.
The latest development is a Green Party proposal to ensure a legal tactic used in the Brendel sale can’t be exploited again.
After an initial sale of 2,200 acres in eastern Prince County from the Gardiner family to a collection of Irving family members, companies, and lawyers was disallowed, a purchase of shares rather than land went ahead months later without any oversight by IRAC or the cabinet. That’s what the Greens want to prevent happening again. Agriculture and Lands Minister Bloyce Thompson says he prefers to wait for the findings of the Land Matters public inquiry, likely this fall, before going ahead with any changes to the Act.
Also waiting is the Crown Prosecutor who has been handed the Brendel file which includes a ministerial order which is past due for the current owners of the land (Rebecca Irving is the only name on the public record) to divest the property. Crown John Diamond says he has to wait for the judicial review which was launched by the Irving lawyers before proceeding.
I think the judicial review is really the key right now to what might look like unnecessary foot dragging. I’m no legal expert, but to be successful the Irving lawyers will have to convince the judge that their actions were opportunistic, motivated by shortcomings in the Lands Protection Act and other laws.
The sale/purchase of shares in a company rather than land itself has already been identified as a “loophole” and the lawyers will claim while it was a novel legal maneuver, it was not illegal. Secondly I imagine they’ll argue the sale legally avoided scrutiny by IRAC and the cabinet because land purchases by Islanders don’t require it. Rebecca Irving is an Islander, and the other two individuals involved who were ordered to divest but have never been identified, must be Islanders too.
There were also changes to the Corporate Registry Act which removed the obligation to disclose the identity of corporate shareholders (this has since been amended). So essentially the Irving lawyers will try to show that they used what the law provides, and exploited deficiencies in the Lands Protection Act, to help their clients get what they wanted.
Here’s where Minister Thompson, the Crown, even the Land Matters review panel are treading carefully. No one wants to throw up a list of problems with the current Act and give the Irving lawyers more ammunition to argue that the law has a number of shortcomings and it’s these, not legal stick-handling, that allowed this sale to proceed.
If IRAC’s investigation, and Thompson’s demand that the sale be revoked, stand up during the review, there will be time and opportunity to suggest improvements to the Act later on. In fact, if both survive the court action it could well show that the Lands Protection Act, and the powers and authority that IRAC has, are much sturdier than many think.
The Greens have made an interesting argument that if the apparent loophole allowing a share sale to proceed without scrutiny isn’t fixed, others will make use of it too. That’s a possibility, but there’s also evidence from the Brendel purchase that the minister is prepared to use IRAC to reinvestigate sales like this, and turn them down if that’s what the evidence proves out.
There’s another possibility. Back in the spring of 1990, Mary Jean Irving was trying to buy 4,000 acres of land in western PEI. Farmers marched to then premier Joe Ghiz’s office to object. Ghiz brought in amendments to the Land’s Protection Act, and sent a letter threatening legal action if her company didn’t divest excess holdings.
Six months later she agreed, saying “legal proceedings against me would be used to explore other private aspects of the Irving family's business interests.” Mary Jean Irving is a tough minded business person who hates to give up, but is this how the Brendel saga ends? With a white flag? We await to find out.
