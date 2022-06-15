Even with all of our scientific wizardry and technological know-how, two minuscule microbes continue to risk a lot of damage to our health, and, on PEI, to our economy.
COVID virus infection rates remain high, while vaccines and growing natural immunity appear to be limiting severe sickness and death. This could change in the fall. The other, a fungus Synchytrium endobioticum (better known as potato wart), is no threat to human health but is stealing tens of millions of dollars out of PEI’s economy and threatening the livelihood of so many in the potato industry. Both require difficult decisions and leadership from governments with serious consequences if they don’t get it right.
I’ll leave COVID policy for others. As for potato wart, tough choices have to be made with the U.S. potato industry keeping an eagle eye on any new developments and ready to pounce on any excuse to push to reinstitute the export ban that kept PEI potatoes out of U.S. markets for four months this winter.
The first test will be the results of more than 35 thousand soil samples to see if fields associated with the four positive finds from last fall reveal any more. The best case would be there are none, but if there are Canada’s regulatory system will be challenged.
I think two things need to be considered while we’re waiting: a decision about what to do with the 36 index fields (fields where wart has been discovered over the last 20 years), and rebuilding better communication between the industry here and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
There’s been a lot of debate recently over the fate of the index fields. Local politicians, a legislative committee, some farm groups, commentators like me have all argued the fields must be taken out of production permanently. However some are now suggesting that this is more for show and not scientifically justified, that the fields are already tightly regulated and so are of little risk.
They say if the area where wart was found, and a very large buffer zone around it were removed from production that this would be sufficient. There are also questions on expropriation and paying fair market value (which would cost taxpayers a lot), and what kind of precedent this would establish.
One thing we do know is that the major lobbying group representing U.S. potato growers is watching all of this closely. In early May, Kam Quarles of the National Potato Council wrote in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack “… it has been revealed following the export ban that quarantined fields on PEI have still been allowed to remain in potato production. Given that potato wart can lie dormant in the soil for decades and still be a viable phytosanitary threat, this revelation is surprising and clearly indicates that more knowledge of the spread of disease on PEI is demanded, not less.”
The decision on these fields must be based on science but any indication that the industry and the province aren’t prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to fix this issue is in my mind a mistake.
Interestingly, CFIA has taken a very passive position on this, saying it’s up the landowner and province to determine if land should be retired. More important really is what American plant health officials (APHIS) think is needed to protect U.S. interests and it will up to CFIA to discover this.
This is why the relationship between PEI’s industry and CFIA needs to be improved. Gradually over the last year there’s been growing frustration here that CFIA scientists and regulators and
Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau have undermined PEI’s industry by focusing on the handful of potatoes with potato wart and not the billions of pounds of marketable potatoes that are wart free. Dealers and exporters continually had to persuade traditional buyers that the perception of potato wart had been wildly distorted by federal officials.
Two things. You don’t have to look very far into the scientific literature to see things like this: “S. endobioticum (potato wart) is currently considered the most important quarantine pathogen of cultivated potato (Smith et al. 1997)." So could CFIA’s communication skills, choice of words, be improved? Yes definitely, but Canadian regulators have to be seen as transparent and taking this issue very seriously.
Secondly the way through this, for PEI to gain some assurance that fresh markets won’t be disrupted again and seed markets reopened, is for CFIA to maintain its credibility with their American counterparts. The U.S. industry lobby group the National Potato Council will never see PEI doing enough: (again from the Vilsack letter) “We fear under the current policy it is only a matter of time before potato wart is exported from PEI to the U.S……. it is surprising that APHIS would effectively return to the prior protocol given all the troubling information about the disease and the situation on PEI that was revealed following the export ban.”
The Americans finally came to their senses on fresh potatoes in March, that brushed, washed, sprout inhibited table potatoes in bags are not a threat to the U.S. industry. They did so because of APHIS, and in spite of the National Potato Council. APHIS’s advice gave Secretary Vilsack confidence and cover. CFIA has to do whatever it can to maintain that confidence. Canadian politicians and potato farmers just can’t do that.
